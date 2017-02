A man who police believe sexually assaulted a York County resident in her sleep months ago has been arrested in Oklahoma.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s deputies charged 29-year-old Justin Harris with forcible sodomy and burglary.

He is accused of entering a woman's residence Nov. 9 in the 2800 block of Old Williamsburg Road and assaulting her, according to police.

Harris has been extradited from Oklahoma back to Virginia and is facing charges. His next court appearance is 1:30 p.m. March 27.