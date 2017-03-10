Milling, paving on Jamestown Road delayed due to weather

JAMES CITY COUNTY — Milling and paving operations set to begin Sunday on Jamestown Road have been pushed back a week due to weather, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

Crews are now scheduled to start work on Jamestown Road (Route 31) between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) March 19, with the work taking two to three weeks, weather permitting.

The work will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday evening, except for the signal work at Sandy Bay Rd. and Route 31, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Police will be onsite to direct traffic as needed for the duration of the work.

Expect delays on Route 31 during the work, as flaggers will reduce travel to one lane with alternating traffic.