Mullin and Mason to host post General Assembly town hall

Delegate Mike Mullin (D-Newport News) and State Senator Monty Mason (D-Williamsburg) are giving residents a platform to discuss legislation.

Mullin and Mason are hosting a post General Assembly town hall at 6 p.m. on March 8 at the Stryker Building, located at 412 N. Boundary St.

Mullin passed legislation to tighten the first offender status law. Mullin’s bill prohibits judges to give people charged with domestic violence first offender status if they’ve committed other violent crimes in the past, unless a commonwealth's attorney signs off .

For more information on the town hall, visit . https://www.facebook.com/events/1266445980101989/?active_tab=about.

