Norge Dental Center provides smiles to locals as part of the Dentistry from the Heart event

It was all smiles at the Norge Dental Center’s “Dentistry from the Heart” event on Saturday.

Norge Dental Center offered free extractions, fillings and cleanings as part of the nationwide event.

“I’ve been on some mission trips and there’s a real need for this event. A lot of people can’t afford dental care,” said Dr. Tim Johnston.

In 2001, Dentistry From The Heart started with Dr. Vincent Monticciolo, based in Tampa, as a way to give back to the community and provide aid to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

Dentistry From The Heart has grown to include over 200 annual events across the world. More than 80,000 people have been served as a result of the event, according to Michelle Sotil, Director of Operations for Dentistry From The Heart.

More than 200 people were given free dental care at Norge Dental Center, located at 7450 Richmond Road. One of those people was Ray Wronski, who has been coming for six years.

“I’m very grateful for these people who keep my mouth clean,” Wronski said. “They always treat people so nice.”

Wronski was also grateful that he was getting a cleaning instead of an extraction on Saturday.

“Thank god they aren’t going to yank a tooth out of my mouth,” Wronski said.

For Norge Dental Center, the smile on Wronski’s face is what makes the eight hour event worth it.

“It warms my heart,” said Johnston.

