O'Reilly Auto Parts and Auto Parts Supply to merge

O'Reilly Auto Parts and Auto Parts Supply announced plans to merge on Monday.

The merge is expected to be completed by next week, according to a news release. After the merge, the store will be operated from the O’Reilly Auto Parts, located at 834 Merrimac Trail.

For more information on either store, call Auto Parts Supply at 757-229-3580 or O'Reilly Auto Parts at 757-565-2485.

O’Reilly was founded in 1957 and has stores in 47 states.

“O’Reilly has been successful for 60 years by relentlessly focusing on providing consistently high levels of service to our customers. We would like to welcome the Auto Parts and Supply employees to Team O’Reilly, and we are excited about the opportunity to continue to provide top-notch service to all of Auto Parts and Supply existing customers, as well as new customers, in the Williamsburg and surrounding communities,” said Scott Kraus, O’Reilly’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Expansion, in a news release.