A new fitness gym is coming to High Street in Williamsburg.

Orangetheory Fitness will open in October and will be located in between Revolution Golf Grille and Movie Tavern.

Orangetheory Fitness has 27 locations in Virginia and more than 400 locations nationwide.

For more information on the gym, call 757-614-1118 or email studio0937@orangetheoryfitness.com.