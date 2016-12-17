'Overwhelming' response to Williamsburg Police Department toy drive

With a name like Holiday, who better to lead the way in bringing a little extra Christmas cheer to needful children of Williamsburg?

Aundrea Holiday spearheaded Williamsburg Police Department’s inaugural Stuff the Trailer toy drive Saturday. After 15 years with the department, she assumed the role of community services officer in August under the direction of Deputy Chief Andrew Barker.

The event was a resounding success judging by the colorful array of unwrapped toys packed into the trailer provided by Deby Middlebrook in the Richmond Road Walgreens parking lot.

Consider that trailer stuffed.

“It’s been overwhelming, Holiday said. “I am touched by the community. It’s an overcast rainy day and people have come out and kind of opened their hearts to help kids.”

Stuff the Trailer Kellen Holtzman (From left) Ashley Nichols, Bruce Johnson, Aundrea Holiday, and Sean Hughes of the Williamsburg Police Department volunteered for the Stuff the Trailer toy drive. (From left) Ashley Nichols, Bruce Johnson, Aundrea Holiday, and Sean Hughes of the Williamsburg Police Department volunteered for the Stuff the Trailer toy drive. (Kellen Holtzman) (Kellen Holtzman)

Paw Patrol, Mr. Potato Head, Nerf – You name it, the cops received it.

All of the toys will benefit local children and the seven officers and social services representative on hand Saturday, donning Christmas-themed headwear, also accepted cash donations to help teenagers who haven’t been matched with sponsors.

“There’s more of a need than there have been sponsors,” Holiday said, “so hopefully this will help children that normally wouldn’t have Christmas to have Christmas.”

Officer Mike Rowe said the morning started a little slow. But with the proper signage accompanied by flashing police SUV lights, the bustling thoroughfare proved to be the perfect holiday hub.

Rowe, a 24-year-old Manassas native with one year of service in Williamsburg, said his favorite toy as a kid was a remote-controlled racecar. He spotted a Star Wars lightsaber Saturday that will make a perfect give for someone.

“It looks like we’ve gotten a lot of toys and raised a lot of money so far,” Rowe said. “I know me and bunch of fellow officers have been standing out there with signs having a good time with each other. We’re trying to get as many people as we can to come in.”

Many stopped by with toys while others offered appreciative honks and waves from theirs vehicles to the officers that lined the sidewalk.

“People need to realize that we’re not just out here to arrest people,” Holiday said. “We’re part of the community. We’re vested in the community. This shows people that we are. This is our community, too.”

Toy donations will be accepted at the police department located at 425 Armistead Ave until Sunday.

Holtzman can be reached by phone at 757-298-5830.