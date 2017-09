The county planning commission approved a request to build a 7-Eleven and add a neighboring fast food restaurant along Pocahontas Trail at its meeting on Wednesday night.

The 7-Eleven will be 2,940 square feet and the fast food restaurant will be 4,000 square feet and will include a drive-thru.

Both requests came from Mark Richardson, representing the Timmons Group.

A fast food chain has not yet been identified. The chain would sit next to the Aura at Quartpath apartments and behind Riverside Doctors’ Hospital.

The board of supervisors will hear the request.