Planning commission defers discussion on Chickahominy Summerplace, Member won't seek re-election

JAMES CITY COUNTY — The county planning commission deferred a developer’s request to restructure the lots on the 924 acres Chickahominy Summerplace LLC owns along Jolly Pond Road at Wednesday night's meeting.

The planning commission deferred discussion until its next meeting on Feb. 1.

Chickahominy Summerplace is asking for a special use permit that will shrink as many as 150 lots within the subdivision to one acre, down from three acres, so it can build single-family homes on the property, according to the application being reviewed by the commission Wednesday.



If approved, the one-acre lots are the smallest configuration available to develop within the county’s rural development guidelines, according to planning staff’s comments in the developer’s application.

Since 2009, Chickahominy Summerplace has requested approvals from the county to build on the property. The development’s latest configuration will also include 514 acres of dedicated open space sitting among and neighboring the single-family homes, according to the county’s documents.

“It’s essentially the same number of lots, 164. The applicant wants to reduce the area from three acres to one acre,” said Jose Ribeiro, senior planner. “They’re also proposing a subdivision to follow the standards of the rural cluster which basically allows for a higher percentage of open space area.”

The land just south of Cranston’s Mill Pond Road is listed in the county’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan as rural land, used as farms, forests and scattered houses. Rural clusters allow for some residential development, as long as large areas of open land are retained for rural uses.

The open spaces will be maintained by a homeowners association created by the developer, according to the application.

Paul Holt, planning director, said the open space could be used for storm water management, but the expectation is the space will just be left natural.

Christopher Basic steps down

Planning commission member, Christopher Basic, said at Wednesday's meeting he won't seek re-election.

Basic's term ends on Jan. 31. Basic was in charge of the Berkeley district.

