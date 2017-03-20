Planning Commission passes on Capital Improvement Program rankings to Board of Supervisors

The Planning Commission ranked stormwater drainage improvements atop its list of Capital Improvement Programs at its special meeting on March 20.

“Individual committee scores were averaged to come up with final numbers,” said Jose Ribeiro, county senior planner.

Transportation match, which will fund projects like the burying of power lines at Longhill Road and D.J. Monahue Elementary School parking lot improvements rounded out the top three.

Planning commissioner Heath Richardson said his fellow commissioners had similar rankings.

There were 18 requests total, 14 of which were from WJCC schools and four were from the county departments. The projects total $44.8 million, with $4.46 million allocated for fiscal year 2018.

Resident Frank Polster agreed with staff that the stormwater neighborhood drainage improvements was of the utmost importance.

“Stormwater is a public health and public safety issue for county citizens. I urge the planning commission to endorse these storm water projects as part of the 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Plan,” Polster said.

The Board of Supervisors will review the ranking recommendations during the budget process in April.

The planning commission also voted Rich Krapf as chair and Heath Richardson as the vice chair. Krapf will replace Tim O’Connor as chair and Richardson will replace John Wright III as vice chair.

How did the planning commission rank the capital improvement programs?

Stormwater neighborhood drainage improvements Transportation match D. J. Montague Elementary School parking lot James City County Marina improvements Jamestown Beach Event Park improvements Jamestown High School core space/cafeteria expansion D. J. Montague Elementary School entrance redesign Norge Elementary School entrance redesign Berkeley Middle School entrance redesign Lafayette High School entrance redesign James River Elementary School entrance redesign Stonehouse Elementary School entrance redesign Toano Middle School entrance redesign Rawls Byrd Elementary School entrance redesign Matthew Whaley Elementary parking lot expansion Jamestown and Warhill High School expansions Berkeley Middle School well removal Berkeley Middle School baseball field refurbishment



