Williamsburg police have arrested a man they say set two fires at his home.

On November 1, 2016, city police responded to a fire in the 200 block of Thomas Nelson Lane.

On July 10, while investigating a second fire at the same residence, an officer deemed a 44-year-old man named Dennis Wade Tooley as the culprit of both fires.

Tooley is currently in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, facing two counts of arson and two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses for each fire.