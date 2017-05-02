Police: Pedestrian struck by train in James City County

James City County police are reporting a man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train near Richmond and Airport roads.

The incident happened at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday when the man was crossing the tracks on foot and was struck by the westbound train, according to police.

The unidentified man was taken to Williamsburg Sentara Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

At 7:15 p.m. motorists were being allowed to pass on Richmond Road, although Airport Road was still closed near the railroad crossing.