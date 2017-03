The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who allegedly used stolen credit card numbers to make a purchase over $200 at the Walmart in the 2600 block of Route 17 in Yorktown, according to a York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or the Facebook Tip Line at 890-4999 and reference case number 1700637.