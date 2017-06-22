Rain forecast for Funhouse Fest weekend

Those planning to check out Bruce Hornsby’s Funhouse Fest may want to bring their raincoats, at least on Friday and Saturday.

The festival kicks off Friday, with an expected high temperature around 88 degrees and a low of 76 degrees later in the evening. The chance of rain stands at 50 percent, dwindling to 30 percent later that night.

“Some of those showers could be heavy at times,” Alec Butner of the National Weather Service said, but there is some hope. “It’ll be diminishing throughout the evening.”

The moisture could continue with another 50 percent chance of rain Saturday. The service anticipates temperatures reaching 89 degrees.

“It doesn’t look like it will be a washout,” Butner said, emphasizing the scattered nature of the rainfall. He said the weather is tied to Tropical Storm Cindy to the southwest.

Sunday looks dry, with clouds expected that night. The temperature is expected to reach 86 degrees with a low of 69 degrees.

Funhouse Festival fills Williamsburg with music in June. (Daily Press Staff) (Daily Press Staff)

The festival site on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg does feature a main tent that measures 100 feet wide and 196 feet long, but those with lawn seating will be exposed. Umbrellas are not permitted.

Funhouse Fest runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets and more information are available at funhousefest.com.