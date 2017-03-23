Red Cross asks for donations

The American Red Cross is asking for platelet, type O negative and AB blood donors to give after winter weather caused more than 250 blood drive cancellations in the country.

“All blood types are needed to meet the constant need of patients, and there is a significant need now for platelet and type O negative and AB donations to help some of the most vulnerable patients,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager for the Mid-Atlantic Red Cross Blood Services, in a news release. “We ask that you schedule an appointment to roll up a sleeve to help save a life in the coming days.”

The American Red Cross said the 250 cancellations resulted in more than 8,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

Want to go to a blood drive?

Jamestown High School

3751 John Tyler Highway

Williamsburg, Va. 23185

Mar 23, 2017 | 07:15 AM- 01:00 PM

First Baptist Church-Williamsburg

727 Scotland Street

Williamsburg, Va. 23185

Mar 24, 2017 | 11:00 AM- 04:00 PM

College of William and Mary Trinkle Hall

Grigsby Street

Williamsburg, Va. 23185

Mar 29, 2017 | 01:00 PM- 07:00 PM

England Parking Lot

1 Busch Gardens Blvd.

Williamsburg, Va. 23185

Mar 29, 2017 | 12:00 PM- 05:00 PM

Note: All successful donors will receive a free single day admission to the park.

Mason School of Business College of William and Mary

101 Ukrop Way

Williamsburg, Va. 23187

Apr 03, 2017 | 10:00 AM- 03:00 PM