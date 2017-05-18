Residents give feedback on I-64 capacity improvements

Soundwalls caused the most uproar from citizens during VDOT’s public meeting on Thursday afternoon at Bruton High School.

“The feedback has been that they want more noise walls than what we’re showing on the plans,” said project manager, Janet Hedrick. “That’s been the main feedback I’ve heard.”

VDOT’s proposed project would widen I-64 from Marquis Center parkway at Exit 242 to Route 199 Lightfoot Exit 234 and soundwalls would possibly be installed on the eastern end of the Queen’s Creek Bridges in between Exit 239 and 240.

Residents Robert and Cynthia Long said they would only support the project if it includes a soundwall around Queen’s Lake.

“Everyone’s comment makes a difference at a public hearing,” said Hedrick.

The project would cost $311 million and construction would start in September 2018.

Improvements include a 12-foot-wide travel lane and 12-foot-wide shoulder in each direction with pavement reconstruction of the existing lanes.

Residents will have until May 28 to submit feedback. For more information visit www.i64widening.org



Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.