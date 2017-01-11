Residents interact with peers and James City County staff at neighborhood forum

Locals gathered at James City County Recreation Center on Wednesday night for an informal neighborhood social, where they discussed ways to improve the county and networked with their peers.

“I’ve been coming to these for a couple years and I’’ve always found them informative,” Bob Lund, James City County resident, said. “It’s a great to interact with my local government that I normally wouldn’t be able to.”

Identifying a long term water supply was a talking point for the 50 plus residents.

“It’s a big dollar item,” Lund said when discussing the need for a long term water supply.

All the members of the board of supervisors were in attendance as well as the county administrator, fire chief and police chief.

The Neighborhood Forum is in its fourth year and each year the next one builds on the previous one.

“The way we do it now is totally different than the way we first did it,” said Latara Branch, county civic engagement specialist. “We will add new features based on feedback.”

