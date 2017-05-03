Residents voice concerns about possible Norge solar farm

Local residents are concerned a proposed solar farm will impact their neighborhood negatively.

In response, to the James City County planning commission approving an application to build a solar farm in Norge at its April meeting, one resident hosted a public meeting to educate her neighbors on Wednesday evening.

“We had some significant concerns,” said Amanda Beringer, who organized the neighborhood meeting. “As we did more research and watched the planning commission meeting we realized a lot of people didn’t know about the proposal.”

SunPower, a California-based solar energy company, will build the solar farm on a 225-acre property along Farmville Lane if it passes the Board of Supervisors.

Residents mainly had concerns about traffic and noise. About 45 residents showed up to the meeting at Beringer’s house on Oslo Court.

At the planning commission meeting, a Sunpower representative said construction would take place anywhere from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunpower also said Farmville Lane would have to be widened and trees would have to be removed in order for trucks to be able to turn properly.

Supervisors Ruth Larson and Sue Sadler attended the community meeting.

