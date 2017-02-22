Scam reported at Tabb Wells Fargo

York-Poquoson Sheriff Office investigators want to identify a man who scammed a teller at the Wells Fargo bank branch in Tabb Feb. 11, a sheriff’s office news release stated.

The man approached the teller asking to break larger bills into smaller bills, and then confused the teller by asking to change the denominations while the teller was counting the cash back to him, the release states.

The subject scammed $1,000 more from the bank and has been connected with several other quick change scamming incidents targeting banks from Richmond to Virginia Beach, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999 and reference report number 1700470.