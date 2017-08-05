Silver Hand celebrates National Mead Day

National Mead Day fell on Saturday this year, and Williamsburg’s Silver Hand Meadery planned festivities all weekend long in celebration of the oldest fermented beverage in history.

“It’s pretty unique,” said Dave Lewis, one of the managers at Silver Hand. “It’s very different from most things out there.”

In an area with increasing competition from budding breweries, the establishment’s mead stands out with a unique honey-based taste.

“It’s also something that people don’t have a lot of experience with,” Lewis said. “It piques their curiosity. It’s been around forever, but it’s new to a lot of people.”

The basic process of making mead involves honey, water and yeast. Ingredients like fruits, herbs and spices are added to mix things up. All told, it takes Silver Hand nine to 12 weeks for most of their meads to fully ferment.

Accordionist David Gussman serenades the mead drinkers at Silver Hand Meadery Saturday evening. Accordionist David Gussman serenades the mead drinkers at Silver Hand Meadery Saturday evening.

The meadery celebrated the holiday commemorating its beverage of choice starting with an open mic night Friday. A jazz duo kicked off Saturday, with Charly’s Airport Restaurant serving food and accordionist David Gussman serenading patrons from 5-8 p.m. On Sunday, harpist Diana Dunnavant plays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The meadery is open 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

State law allows the meadery to sell by the glass eight times a year, and it’s advantage of that policy over the weekend as well.

“It gives people an excuse to stop by,” said owner Glenn Lavender. “Our favorite thing is just introducing people to this new drink.”