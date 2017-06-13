Supervisors approve 800 foot buffer around Colonial Heritage

JAMES CITY COUNTY- The board of supervisors approved in a unanimous vote an 800 foot buffer around the homes at Colonial Heritage.

In response to multiple complaints about firearm discharges in the neighborhood around Colonial Heritage, county attorney Adam Kinsman proposed the buffer as a solution.

The buffer designates the area around the neighborhood as a "heavily populated area" and firearm discharge will be limited.

An application to build homes on 16 acres in Forest Glen was deferred until the board's September meeting.

The applicant decided to defer after the supervisors raised concerns about the burden the proposal would have on the county financially and the lack of diversity of the proposed homes.

