TURN cast, crew return to Colonial Williamsburg on Monday

The sights and sounds of the Revolutionary War are returning to the Colonial Williamsburg's Palace Green again on Monday.

The cast and crew of AMC’s drama “TURN: Washington’s Spies” are scheduled to begin production again as they film fourth and final season, according to a Colonial Williamsburg news release.

The crew has become a familiar sight in Williamsburg in recent years - this will be the sixth time production has set up in Colonial Williamsburg since the series began.

The move to Williamsburg comes less than a week after a portion of TURN's set burned in Powhatan County.

News outlets report the fire occurred Wednesday on property owned by the Virginia Department of Corrections. Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds told the Associated Press no one was on set at the time of the fire, but two buildings were completely destroyed by the blaze.

The AMC show "TURN: Washington's Spies" has filmed at Colonial Williamsburg. (Joe Fudge) (Joe Fudge)

TURN was last in Williamsburg in early March, and in Yorktown during the first week in April.

The ten-episode final season, which returns to AMC on Saturday, June 17 at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere, opens with traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) taking his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn) by rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders, according to the release.