Vigil held on William and Mary for those affected by immigration ban

In William and Mary's Sunken Gardens Thursday evening, hundreds gathered for a vigil dedicated to those directly and indirectly affected by the recent immigration ban ordered by President Donald Trump.

Those unhappy with the effects of the ban gathered to show their displeasure with what they called described as condemning refugees to their death.

"Millions of refugees have been displaced from their families, and it's our responsibility to help them to the fullest extent of our ability," said Abdelrahman Aboulatta, president of the Muslim Students Association on the campus. Even among the chaos, a local religious leader said that people try should to look forward.

Look around," said Max Blalock, who leads the campus ministry. "This is what hope looks like, is when we come together like this." Sheerin Gryloo, president of the Middle Eastern Students Association on the campus, had a much less rosier look on the country given what she called a virulent history of the country toward immigrants. "America has not been welcome to immigrants," she said, adding that she was not surprised by how fear pushed the policy that is now in place. "Not the Italians, not the Jewish. It's never been welcome."