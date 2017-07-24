Virginia Capital Trail undergoes resurfacing

The Virginia Capital Trail is undergoing resurfacing beginning this week, according to a James City County news release.

The resurfacing will stretch 3.3 miles, starting on the east side of the entrance road to the Chickahominy Riverfront Park and ending at the wooden bridge parallel to John Tyler Highway east of Governor’s Landing Road.

Blakemore Construction Corporation is performing the maintenance for $373,000.

Construction is schedule to be complete by Sept. 8, according to the news release.

The Virginia Capital Trail is a 54-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that connects Jamestown, Williamsburg and Richmond along Route 5.

For more information on the Virginia Capital Trail Improvement Project visit VDOT's website.