William and Mary announces plans to honor Kimball Theatre contracts

William and Mary’s three-and-a-half-year Kimball Theatre lease kicked off Tuesday, and the college announced the intention to honor preexisting events scheduled for the venue. The announcement quells uncertainty surrounding the college’s plans for the establishment, which include using it as an alternative venue while Phi Beta Hall undergoes renovations beginning in 2018.

“The lease period provides time for the community to develop a long-term plan for the theatre’s viability,” said Sam Jones, the college’s senior vice president for finance and administration, in a news release.

The calendar kicks off with the Traveling Players Ensemble performing Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” on Tuesday. Other groups such as the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, Opera in Williamsburg, the James City County Rotary and local jazz band Good Shot Judy have also confirmed upcoming events at the theater.

Mariellynn Maurer, director of conference services for the college, said she and her colleagues have been able to honor all the previous event commitments; now, they’re in the process of creating new contracts with the groups.

“We wanted to pick up where Colonial Williamsburg left off and keep moving forward,” she said in a news release. “Right now, the focus is on getting it open and bringing back groups that have traditionally performed there. As we begin to learn the groups and what they need, the Kimball unfolds itself to us a little more and we’re able to see some additional things we need to consider.”

Amanda Williams file photo Colonial Williamsburg initially decided to close the Kimball Theatre after it lost money every year since 1999. Now The College of William and Mary has decided to lease the space for three years. Colonial Williamsburg initially decided to close the Kimball Theatre after it lost money every year since 1999. Now The College of William and Mary has decided to lease the space for three years. (Amanda Williams file photo)

The college does not plan to continue regular film screenings at the theater, although certain events like the William and Mary Global Film Festival will continue to incorporate them.

The news follows a month of vocal community support for the theater, which Colonial Williamsburg originally announced would close July 6.

“It’s just a reminder of how a community is knit together,” Maurer said. “It’s been really fun for me to see that unfolding and to have people call and share not just their memories but their relationships to the theatre. Maybe they don’t perform there annually, but everybody has a story that links them in some way or shape to Kimball.”

For more event and ticketing information, visit kimball.wm.edu. The theater’s Facebook page has also been relaunched.