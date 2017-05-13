William and Mary commencement takes place Saturday

More than 2,000 students graduated from the College of William and Mary Saturday afternoon.

Student speaker Colleen Truskey told students they should not be afraid of what seem like perilous times in the country.

"We shape the times, and not the other way around," she told her fellow graduates. She left with her degree in anthropology.

Chancellor Robert Gates spoke briefly to students about where a William and Mary education will help them during the remainder of their lives. Now was the time to breathe a sigh of relief, he said.

"You've made it through one of the most rigorous educations in the world," he said. "Well done."