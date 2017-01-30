William and Mary says one student directly affected by executive order

William and Mary has four students from the seven countries listed in the executive order signed by president Donald Trump over the weekend, according to director of news & media Suzanne Seurattan.

The order, called "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," placed a temporary ban of at least 90 days from people coming from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. One of the four students is out of the country and therefore barred from re-entry for the time being. Seurattan declined to give further information on the affected student to avoid identifying them without their permission.

"We are in touch with that student and the others and we want to do everything we can to assist them," she said.

President Taylor Reveley addressed the order in a statement on Jan. 29. "No one knows how this executive order will play out politically and legally," the statement reads. "Already one federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of some of its aspects. But so far as William & Mary is concerned, we will continue to welcome and support our international people, and keep them informed, to the best of our abilities."