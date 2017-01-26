William & Mary graduate returns to campus to promote book on famous journalist

Major Gregory Tomlin, a William & Mary graduate, returned to campus on Thursday to give a lecture on Edward R. Murrow and his contributions to public diplomacy and to promote his book “Murrow's Cold War: Public Diplomacy for the Kennedy Administration.”

Murrow, was a broadcast journalist, who gained notoriety for his radio broadcasts from the 1930s to the 1960s.

Tomlin’s book chronicles the life of Murrow.

“The first chapter explains his background and growing fame at CBS news. The second chapter centers on Murrow’s introduction to bureaucracy in D.C,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin spent the 45 minute lecture not only talking about Murrow’s contributions but his own time in the service.

Tomlin received his PhD in history from George Washington University and served as assistant professor of history at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Tomlin also served in Germany, Korea, Kosovo, Iraq and in the White House. He now works for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Following the lecture, Tomlin signed copies of his book.

