Williamsburg police investigating Tuesday evening robbery

Williamsburg police are looking for a man they think robbed a woman on Richmond Road on Tuesday night.

Maj. Greg Riley said the robbery happened around 10:10 p.m. A woman who was expecting a friend to come by her Motel 6 room recieved a knock at the door, only to find out it was a thief.

After forcing himself into the room, the male brandished a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to call police at (757) 220-2331 or use the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.