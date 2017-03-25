Williamsburg proposed budget grows in fiscal year 2018

City Manager Marvin Collins has published a proposed budget that grows 1.5 percent in the 2018 fiscal year.

While tax rates for water, sewer and property will all remain the same, the amounts collected are expected to rise slightly.

Here are some key numbers:

$515,976: The budget grows 1.5 percent to $35,951,196.

$221,869: Additional funds earmarked to Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools.

197: Full time equivalent authorized positions. Adds a police officer position and eliminates a half-time administrative position in the City

Manager’s Office.

$10.4 million: Amount collected from real estate taxes, up 1.7 percent increase from $10.23 million.

$14,349,451: Capital fund spending, including Ironbound/Longhill Road intersection relocation, park improvements and a fire and police station renovation design.

An area of shrinking revenue is the city's room tax - a 5 percent charge on transient lodging - which is projected to see a 1.2 percent decrease, to $3.3 million.

Among expenses, the city's judicial officers are expected to a 2.4 percent hit to their total budgets, while city departments, education and libraries, and nonprofit "outside" agencies will all see more money come their way than during the 2017 fiscal year.

In a message to City Council members, Collins said the budget sets aside money to follow through with a compensation and classification study conducted this fiscal year. The study updated job descriptions and competitive pay scales for the first time in 20 years.

The City Council will hold a series of meetings in the upcoming weeks to discuss the budget and to hear public comment about the plan.

City Council budget work session: 4 p.m., April 10, Stryker Center.

City Council public hearing: 2 p.m., April 13, Stryker Center.

A hard copy of the proposed budget is available for review at the City Manager’s Office in the City Municipal Building at 401 Lafayette St.