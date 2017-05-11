Williamsburg Walmart hosts ceremony for graduates of new training program

Walmart has started a new training academy to ensure that they have the most prepared employees.

“We focus on operations, merchandising and leadership. It’s a very unique training style for us because it combines the classroom as well as hands on,” said Bob Davis, regional general manager.

The two week training session culminated with a graduation ceremony at the Walmart on E Rochambeau Dr on Thursday morning. Walmart has planned 200 training sessions across the country by the end of the year.

Walmart hopes the training program will serve as a breeding ground for strong employees.

“We started last year and the goal is to better position ourselves for the future by investing in our people,” Davis said.

One of the graduates of the Williamsburg training session found the class beneficial.

“I thought the academy was awesome. It was a lot training and a lot of interaction,” said Melissa McLeod. “There was management skills, processes, everything on how to help the customers. It was all inclusive. It really made you feel empowered.”

McLeod said she is looking forward to teaching her fellow employees some of the skills she learned.

The Walmart E. Rochambeau class had a graduate class of 60 students and only the best of the best were chosen to participate.

“It’s basically job specific if they are a department manager or leader in the store then they are selected,” Davis said. “They have to pass an assessment at the end and if they don’t, they don’t graduate.”

Davis said graduating doesn’t come with a pay raise but the class does teach skills that help employees get promoted, which does come with a pay bump.

For store manager, Deborah Jolly, the training academy is about helping the Walmart shoppers.

“The academy is bringing better customer service to our store,” said Jolly.



