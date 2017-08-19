Wine and yoga provide a fresh mix for Williamsburg Winery

Yoga instructor, Mary Robinson wanted a way to incorporate two of her passions: drinking wine and doing yoga into one activity.

The Williamsburg Winery wanted to offer a new experience for guests.

Both of the aspirations combined to form the Yoga and Wine class at the Williamsburg Winery.

"There are a lot of ways to experience our property besides the traditional tour and tasting so we began offering active lifestyle experiences this year like wine and yoga and a cycling club," said Michael Kimball, marketing director at the Williamsburg Winery.

The class started in April with a four week schedule and because of the popularity, Kimball said the winery extended the class to the summer.

"We want this to become a year round thing," Kimball said.

The class varies in skill level and lasts for one hour. After the session, guests had a glass of wine.

"The yoga changes depending on the featured wine. If it's a lighter wine it's going to be a laid back class, if the wine is darker it's going to be a more intense class," Robinson said.

Saturday's featured wine was the 2015 Virginia Barrel Aged Claret, which is a red wine and meant a faster more rigorous workout for the 16 person class on Saturday.

"This is my fourth time... the other classes were a little more laid back this class had a little more movement and we were flowing a little more but it was a good class," said Amanda Kalna.

Robinson said the class has peaked at 39 people.

The yoga and wine class cost $25 per session. The Williamsburg Winery will host another class at 10 a.m. next Saturday.

