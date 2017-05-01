WISC debuts new pool

The Williamsburg Indoor Sports Complex opened its $3.5 million, 10 lane pool on Monday afternoon.

“I think the pool will be very beneficial,” said parks and recreation director John Carnifax. “It will take some of the pressure and demand off the one pool at the rec center.”

There are two pools on site, one that is a 25 meter by 25 yard competition pool and another 20 feet by 50 feet learners pool. The pool is located behind the main entrance to WISC and is surrounded by a new parking lot and outdoor patio.

Construction began on the pool last August.

The 757swim team didn’t waste any time and practiced at the new pool on opening day.

“(The team) is really excited about it,” said 757swim head coach Morgan Cordle. “It’s so many nice things that they’re not used to on a daily basis.”



