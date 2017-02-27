York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office hosting Citizen Academy

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office will be holding its next Citizen Academy from March 13 through May 30.

The Citizen Academy is a 43-hour block of instruction designed to give the citizens of York County and Poquoson a working knowledge of the Sheriff’s Office and the criminal justice system.

Twelve comprehensive three-hour classes covering various areas of the Sheriff’s Office and specific law enforcement topics will be held once a week. Certified law enforcement instructors, sheriff’s office supervisors, as well as guest speakers, will conduct these instructional blocks.

The curriculum includes 911 communications, hiring, training, policies and procedures, criminal investigations, criminal Law, DWI investigations, family violence, narcotics enforcement, tactical operations, hostage negotiations, jail operations and firearms/weapons use. Emphasis will be placed on the patrol section due to its highly visible contact with the community.

The goal of the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy is to increase law enforcement awareness, dispel suspicions and misconceptions, and increase community rapport through the educational process. Students’ interaction and input will indeed contribute to this two-way learning experience.

Each 12-Week Academy session will meet Monday evenings for three hours and an additional three-and-a-half hour Saturday firearms session.

Though there is no charge for the Academy, participants must attend at least 10 of the 12 schedule sessions to successfully complete and receive a certificate of graduation. Additionally, each student must ride with a deputy on patrol for four hours.

Most of the academy sessions will be held at the main office of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. There will also be off-site classes at the York-Poquoson Courthouse, Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center and the Hampton Roads Academy of Criminal Justice.

The Academy is open to all residents living or working in York County or Poquoson. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a background investigation.

The application packet is on the YPSO website.