Last Word after Charlottesville, Aug. 23

After Charlottesville

The automobile attack in Charlottesville resulting in the death of one person and injuring of others was a premeditated act of terrorism with a weapon of mass destruction. The charges against the driver should be upgraded to capital murder during an act of terrorism, attempted capital murder during an act of terrorism and all others that the DA thinks will stick. The organizers of the rally should be charged with promoting an act of terrorism along with all groups who attended the rally in support of the organizers. There is photographic evidence of this in the way they were dressed by wearing clothing identified with paramilitary organizations and carrying military-style weapons. Once the violence started, the governor should have declared it a riot and instructed the state police to arrest all the armed attendees and force them to prove in court that their intent was peaceful prior to being allowed to petition to have the weapons returned.

During the political purges of Joseph Stalin, the Soviet government removed purged figures from Soviet history by altering images and destroying film. Now, the city of Charlottesville is trying to purge the most respected commander of the Civil War from history by removing his statue from a park from which his name has already been purged. Charlottesville can fault no one but the mayor of Charlottesville, the City Council and judges that gave these people permits to have this demonstration. They should have known what was going to happen. The judge that gave his authorization for them to continue should be disbarred. The governor of Virginia should have had the National Guard on standby so that a lot of things that happened wouldn’t have. So you can’t fault Donald Trump, you can’t fault anybody but these people in Charlottesville and the governor. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that this would have happened.

FDR made the following remarks at the unveiling of the Robert E. Lee Memorial Statue, Dallas, Texas, June 12, 1936: “I am very happy to take part in this unveiling of the statue of General Robert E. Lee. All over the United States we recognize him as a great leader of men, as a great general. But, also, all over the United States I believe that we recognize him as something much more important than that. We recognize Robert E. Lee as one of our greatest American Christians and one of our greatest American gentlemen.” Should we start hating and denigrating FDR for such remarks and tear down all the FDR memorials? Or should we recognize that times have changed and we should learn from history so we don’t repeat our mistakes?

So Trump comes out and he says, “Racism is evil.” It is evil. And that we’re against white supremacy. We are — and the Ku Klux Klan and Nazis and Neo-Nazis. And this isn’t good enough for people? You’re going to try to blame Trump for this? How desperate are these people? They’ve got nothing, the lunatics in Charlottesville. It is evil, plain and simple. That is exactly correct.

I’m calling in regard to the recent riots and demonstrations in Charlottesville. I’d like to say that I’ve been in Virginia for more than 40 years and was born and raised in Ohio. As a youngster, I considered myself a “Yankee.” But I agree with a lot of people, not necessarily their methods. We cannot erase history. All we can do is move forward. A lot of people think we have made no strides. I think we have made significant strides, and I don’t see any reason to be changing names of everything and removing statues that have stood for 100 years or more. I just think that’s wrong.

The desecration of the memorial to dead Southern soldiers in Durham, N.C., is an act of vandalism by a mob on par with going into a cemetery and kicking over headstones. Every one of the perpetrators of that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

I would like to recommend Homeowner’s Tree Service. Their number is 644-7613. They come in an emergency and have done service for me for many years with outstanding ability. Thank you.

If you enjoy Indian food as much as I do, then you’ll want to try the Spice Palace Indian restaurant. It is wonderful — couldn’t have better service. It’s clean, the people there, the wait service, everything is just unbelievable. I was there for lunch time — tried a little of everything. It was delightful.

Road worries

Trump administration has eliminated regulations requiring testing for sleep apnea for truckers and train engineers. Score one for corporations and minus one for the man on the road.

Pricey options

I think the reason the restaurant closed in Tribe Square is that it was way too expensive for college students and too long a wait. We had a burger — it was good, if you want to spend $7 on a burger when you’re in college. Let’s be practical. When you’re in college, you need good food fast and cheap, and you need it open late. Obviously, the professors aren’t keeping the place open with their salaries. It would be wise to do that which is practical.

Scam alert

I recently received a yellow card which supposedly was a special notice — Medicare and Insurance Information. Deliver to (person’s name). It is offering a back support system, which is very appealing if you suffer with back pain. It requests you verify by phone 1-844-515-2895 and says the system is approved by Medicare and insurance. Please be aware, this is a scam.

Looking for ...

For the person looking for a personal property appraiser in the Last Word, Dan at Williamsburg Appraisers is a qualified appraiser and can help you out. Reach him at Dan@WilliamsburgAppraisers.com or 757-585-3145.

Are there any podiatrists in Williamsburg that let you come in every six months for a Medicare toenail clipping and foot check for diabetics and then handle all the paperwork for the free pair of diabetic shoes once a year?

Looking for someone who could extract and digitize some documents on ancient five one-fourth inch floppy discs. Please respond to the Last Word. Thank you.

Is there a restaurant in Williamsburg that has lobster rolls on the menu?

Does anyone know of a meeting place in the Williamsburg area that a small nonprofit can hold seven-week sessions, three times per year, preferably at no cost? It is a faith-based program to help people make positive lifestyle changes to improve overall health through faith, food, fitness, focus and friends.

