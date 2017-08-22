Last Word after Charlottesville, Aug. 23

After Charlottesville
The automobile attack in Charlottesville resulting in the death of one person and injuring of others was a premeditated act of terrorism with a weapon of mass destruction. The charges against the driver should be upgraded to capital murder during an act of terrorism, attempted capital murder during an act of terrorism and all others that the DA thinks will stick. The organizers of the rally should be charged with promoting an act of terrorism along with all groups who attended the rally in support of the organizers. There is photographic evidence of this in the way they were dressed by wearing clothing identified with paramilitary organizations and carrying military-style weapons. Once the violence started, the governor should have declared it a riot and instructed the state police to arrest all the armed attendees and force them to prove in court that their intent was peaceful prior to being allowed to petition to have the weapons returned.
During the political purges of Joseph Stalin, the Soviet government removed purged figures from Soviet history by altering images and destroying film. Now, the city of Charlottesville is trying to purge the most respected commander of the Civil War from history by removing his statue from a park from which his name has already been purged. Charlottesville can fault no one but the mayor of Charlottesville, the City Council and judges that gave these people permits to have this demonstration. They should have known what was going to happen. The judge that gave his authorization for them to continue should be disbarred. The governor of Virginia should have had the National Guard on standby so that a lot of things that happened wouldn’t have. So you can’t fault Donald Trump, you can’t fault anybody but these people in Charlottesville and the governor. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that this would have happened.
FDR made the following remarks at the unveiling of the Robert E. Lee Memorial Statue, Dallas, Texas, June 12, 1936: “I am very happy to take part in this unveiling of the statue of General Robert E. Lee. All over the United States we recognize him as a great leader of men, as a great general. But, also, all over the United States I believe that we recognize him as something much more important than that. We recognize Robert E. Lee as one of our greatest American Christians and one of our greatest American gentlemen.” Should we start hating and denigrating FDR for such remarks and tear down all the FDR memorials? Or should we recognize that times have changed and we should learn from history so we don’t repeat our mistakes?
So Trump comes out and he says, “Racism is evil.” It is evil. And that we’re against white supremacy. We are — and the Ku Klux Klan and Nazis and Neo-Nazis. And this isn’t good enough for people? You’re going to try to blame Trump for this? How desperate are these people? They’ve got nothing, the lunatics in Charlottesville. It is evil, plain and simple. That is exactly correct.
I’m calling in regard to the recent riots and demonstrations in Charlottesville. I’d like to say that I’ve been in Virginia for more than 40 years and was born and raised in Ohio. As a youngster, I considered myself a “Yankee.” But I agree with a lot of people, not necessarily their methods. We cannot erase history. All we can do is move forward. A lot of people think we have made no strides. I think we have made significant strides, and I don’t see any reason to be changing names of everything and removing statues that have stood for 100 years or more. I just think that’s wrong.
The desecration of the memorial to dead Southern soldiers in Durham, N.C., is an act of vandalism by a mob on par with going into a cemetery and kicking over headstones. Every one of the perpetrators of that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Recommended
I would like to recommend Homeowner’s Tree Service. Their number is 644-7613. They come in an emergency and have done service for me for many years with outstanding ability. Thank you.
If you enjoy Indian food as much as I do, then you’ll want to try the Spice Palace Indian restaurant. It is wonderful — couldn’t have better service. It’s clean, the people there, the wait service, everything is just unbelievable. I was there for lunch time — tried a little of everything. It was delightful.
Road worries
Trump administration has eliminated regulations requiring testing for sleep apnea for truckers and train engineers. Score one for corporations and minus one for the man on the road.
Pricey options
I think the reason the restaurant closed in Tribe Square is that it was way too expensive for college students and too long a wait. We had a burger — it was good, if you want to spend $7 on a burger when you’re in college. Let’s be practical. When you’re in college, you need good food fast and cheap, and you need it open late. Obviously, the professors aren’t keeping the place open with their salaries. It would be wise to do that which is practical.
Scam alert
I recently received a yellow card which supposedly was a special notice — Medicare and Insurance Information. Deliver to (person’s name). It is offering a back support system, which is very appealing if you suffer with back pain. It requests you verify by phone 1-844-515-2895 and says the system is approved by Medicare and insurance. Please be aware, this is a scam.
Looking for ...
For the person looking for a personal property appraiser in the Last Word, Dan at Williamsburg Appraisers is a qualified appraiser and can help you out. Reach him at Dan@WilliamsburgAppraisers.com or 757-585-3145.
Are there any podiatrists in Williamsburg that let you come in every six months for a Medicare toenail clipping and foot check for diabetics and then handle all the paperwork for the free pair of diabetic shoes once a year?
Looking for someone who could extract and digitize some documents on ancient five one-fourth inch floppy discs. Please respond to the Last Word. Thank you.
Is there a restaurant in Williamsburg that has lobster rolls on the menu?
Does anyone know of a meeting place in the Williamsburg area that a small nonprofit can hold seven-week sessions, three times per year, preferably at no cost? It is a faith-based program to help people make positive lifestyle changes to improve overall health through faith, food, fitness, focus and friends.
Tourism fund
I went to my bank and told them I needed $3.4 million. They asked what I wanted it for so I told them that I wanted to develop more tourism in Williamsburg. My bank then asked to see detailed plans showing how the money was to be used. I told them that all I had were suggestions but I intended to choose a five-member panel to decide how the money would be spent. They laughed. I then said that I was quite serious about this and was not willing to wait 20 years for the money. They showed me to the door.
We have heard of the Land of Nod and the Land of Enchantment, but here we live in the land of ‘don’t.’ Don’t fix Longhill Road using roundabouts, don’t put towers up across the James (spoils the view), don’t put the cables on the bottom of the James (will damage the environment and the ecosystem), don’t bother to get the facts and be informed before you write and complain about something. If you are the Williamsburg City Council, don’t listen to the citizens and go ahead and pass legislation that will build a tourism project that the tourists will have to pay for and then complain that they are staying away. Don’t support the stores, restaurants and activities unless they are at a “reasonable cost” and then write about empty stores, the closing of the Kimball, the salaries of people trying to improve this great area and finally, don’t forget that the community benefits greatly from William and Mary. While you are complaining about students in the neighborhood and other activities, you and many of your cohorts are benefiting from accepting their money.
Not too late
Just found out from the Christopher Wren Association office that it’s still possible to register for courses for the fall. This is a great program, and I’m so glad to hear that I’m not too late. Even us older folks look forward to school starting in September.
Good work
The group from Regent University that does the video promoting for the school is doing an excellent job. The music is great, and the video shows everything that you need to know about what the school has to offer. They can tell themselves that they have done a job well done. I always listen to it when it comes on because I really enjoy the music that goes with it. You know very well that the school is Christian based, and that is a plus for our area. Thank you.
Colonial Williamsburg
Colonial Williamsburg is a National Treasure that belongs to all interested Americans. Actually, that’s not true: all power is vested in a self-perpetuating Board of Trustees, and interested Americans have no say or recourse. This same board approved the wrong-headed giant expenditures at the Inn and other non-core assets. Reflecting the fact that thousands of people have claimed the authentic and fun balladeer performances in the tavern dining rooms as one of the top reasons for repeat visits to CW, a generous donor made an offer to fund the entire balladeer program, but she was firmly rebuffed. She was told to learn to appreciate the new directions in which the foundation is headed. Now that’s a laugh!
Injured goose
Reference what the best course of action might be for dealing with an injured goose: The executive director of the Peninsula SPCA suggested contacting animal control in the Williamsburg/James City County area to handle it (which likely means taking it to a rehab person for care); or taking it to an emergency veterinary clinic in the area (Animal Emergency Center and Peninsula Emergency Veterinary Clinic, both of which are located on George Washington Highway); or getting in touch with U.S. Fish and Wildlife (the nearest location is in Gloucester) or a rehab volunteer.
Safe places
It is ironic that the Aug. 12 Gazette featured a story on new zones to increase police response times, in light of people moving here “because it is safe,” but buried on page 16 the story of a meth lab being run out of a rural neighborhood. What is so disturbing is that these individuals have been arrested before for operating a mobile meth lab and had the charges reduced to possession of marijuana. The name of the judge who then suspended the 12-month sentence should be printed.
UN sanctions
The UN has finally agreed to the sanction the United States had proposed against North Korea. What’s more, the only reason that both China and Russia have agreed to these sanctions is that we finally have a president who they fear. If Obama had proposed these same sanctions, most nations, let alone China and Russia, would have laughed at him. Next, President Trump must rescind the nuclear deal made with Iran, which was another sign of weakness of the Obama presidency.
Up in Washington
President Trump needs to announce that, in accordance with existing regulations, anyone found to be a leaker of classified information will automatically lose their security clearance. For a government worker to hear of this existing policy being reinforced by the President will strike fear in all of the personnel involved in this wrongdoing. Once one loses their clearance, it is very, very difficult to regain a clearance. Companies doing any government-related work will be very reluctant or unable to hire you.
As a mother of a son who is serving in South Korea in the military, along with 40,000 others, I am completely calm because we have a president who is acting like Reagan did years ago when we had a problem with Russia. If you think that you can work with a dictator by being namby-pamby, you’re crazy.
Trump is beating his chest that a million jobs were created in the past six months. Wow. In Jimmy Carter’s first six months, there were 2.1 million jobs created and interest rates were near 10.
Notably, the new president of the United States has been silent about the fact that the value of the dollar has dropped over 10 percent since he was sworn in in January, meaning that all imports, including oil, are much more expensive than they were under the Obama administration. Maybe he ought to address the fact that the dollar is falling rather than bragging about creating a pittance of jobs.