Peninsula, Hampton Roads winter snowstorm stories

Scenes and snippets from around the Peninsula:

Harry Leonard, a volunteer with the Gloucester United Emergency Shelter Team, said they were doing “whatever it takes” to make sure no one was left out in the cold on Saturday.

Altering the shelter’s normal schedule because of the snow, meant turning the Gloucester Moose Lodge into an overnight shelter for the weekend.

“It’s very important that we keep these people out of the weather. That’s what we are here for,” Leonard said.

The call was made on Friday to move guests and volunteers from the scheduled host site at Olive Branch United Methodist Church to the Moose Lodge for easy access to the day shelter, which is located on adjacent property.

About 13 homeless people stayed overnight with volunteers coming in and out for modified shifts.

“If I have to work two shifts because others can’t then I have to work two shifts – whatever it takes,” Leonard said.

***

By 11 a.m., Jim Woytasch had already braved 2 miles in the snow. He was dressed for the venture: warm hat, waterproof jacket, gloves and goggles — not to mention the cross-country skis strapped to his feet.

A winter storm threatened the Virginia Peninsula with another round of snow January 2017. View photos from this storm and others in this gallery of snow and winter weather photos from 2017 and years past. (Daily Press) (Daily Press)

"The skis that I have aren't really the type for this type of snow and it's not groomed and all that, but it's still fantastic," Woytasch said.

Instead of gliding through snow in New York like he usually does, on Saturday, Woytasch walked out his front door for his first ski trip of the year.

Poles in both hands, he was headed toward Colonial Williamsburg, taking advantage of the unusual snowfall in his hometown.

"Might as well cross country here rather than go anywhere else, it's just great," Woytasch said. "It's still fantastic just to get out here and it's free and it's great and there's no one around."

Cross-country skiing Amanda Williams / Virginia Gazette Jim Woytasch tries some cross-country skiing during the snowstorm in Williamsburg. Jim Woytasch tries some cross-country skiing during the snowstorm in Williamsburg. (Amanda Williams / Virginia Gazette) (Amanda Williams / Virginia Gazette)

By 11 a.m. some areas of Williamsburg had accumulated up to a half-foot of snow, not counting the many drifts.

Woytasch said maybe snowshoeing would be better, but kept on trekking, one careful step at a time.

***

Similar to most extreme weather storms and disasters in America, people in Hampton Roads are showing a sense of community during the snow storm.

This morning, three men and a police officer gathered to help Robert Page get his Mercedes Benz out of the snow.

Like many, Page was on his way to work at the post office in Grafton, when his car got stuck in about 6 inches of snow on Route 17.

"The only reason I'm driving is because I have to get to work. Since I'm stuck I already told them I can't make it. This snow storm is a mess," Page said.

After noticing the situation, the officer and the three other men flicked on their blinkers and walked towards Page's car.

Banning together, they pushed him out of the snow and helped him move off the road until a tow truck came.

One of those men, Justin Wright of Newport News, had been driving his 4-wheel drive Jeep around Newport News, Hampton and Yorktown from late Friday night into the morning.

"I was helping someone out right before this and then I saw everyone so I figured I'd stop here and help to!" Wright said enthusiastically.

He intends to continue driving around throughout the snow storm with the sole purpose of helping random strangers like Page, who need help navigating the tough snow.

"I've been out since last night and haven't slept at all. I've been driving around pulling people out because one time I've needed help and someone came to get me. It's my duty to pay it back," Wright said.

After spending more than 16 hours helping community members get their cars out of the snow, he said next up will be "a little lunch" before he gets back to work.

***

If it wasn’t for the “livestock” at his store, Pet Castle owner Richard Clayton said he would not have ventured out Saturday morning.

“I’ve got to make sure everything is OK,” he said. “The animals have to have food and water and it’s better for me to come and check on them than have my employees come out to do it.”

His biggest worry for the rest of the day, he said, will be whether or not the power goes out. No power means no heat for the fish and reptiles.

“If that happens it looks like we will have a bunch of animals at home,” Clayton said.

Since opening the store in Hayes nearly 10 years ago, he said they have only lost power twice for an extended amount of time.

Clayton decided close the store on Saturday and head back home. He hopes to open for normal hours on Sunday.

***

St. Jerome Catholic Church in Denbigh, a member of the Hampton Roads LINK program, had opened its doors to those who need a place to stay through the storm.

"It's very good because we would die in the cold," said Kariem Majeed, a man who is staying there until Monday morning.

Typically, St. Jerome allows people to stay from 6:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. daily from November through the end of March, said Joyce O'Brien, a program manager at the church. But the forecast for a blizzard prompted program leaders to open their doors through the weekend, she said.

The program will give the temporary guests three meals a day. On Saturday morning, some of the 30 guests were watching a movie -- brought in by a Newport News sheriff's deputy who served as security. While some napped, others including Raymond Bradby played cards.

Bradby said he was at Patrick Henry Mall on Friday night with his girlfriend, trying to figure out how to get to St. Jerome, when he saw a Newport News police officer. The cop gave the couple and a third person a courtesy ride to the church, he said.

"This means staying out of the cold, staying out of the weather," Bradby said.

One of the guests peeked outside the church door to see the snow, stood in silence for a moment and said, "Lord have mercy," drawing laughs from the deputy and O'Brien.

***

Ace Hardware in Hampton Town Center opened on time Saturday morning, though it will close around 3 p.m., so employees can arrive home by dark.

"We're out of ice melt, we have two shovels left," cashier Tyler Snavely said.

The store was jam packed all day Friday, said Snavely's coworker, Jerry Schenck. Lines ran the length of the store most of the day Friday when Schenck got in around 7:30 a.m., until he left a little after 6 p.m., he said.

The store went through eight pallets of ice melt and hundreds of shovels Friday, Schenck said. It's also currently sold out of brushes and ice scrapers. Customers have also been buying batteries and face masks.