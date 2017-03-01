Last Word on job training, March 1

Job training

We've now heard that there are thousands of factory jobs available, but Americans lack the training. As a youngster, I went to an all boys' vocational high school and ended up becoming an electronic engineer working for a major computer firm. What is different is that the company I worked for trained me for nine months under full salary when I was hired. Why are companies not willing to pay for training young folks? Is it now all going to the CEOs?

Shredding

To the individual looking for a location to have shredding done at a good rate, try this: Every spring, the Boy Scouts offer this service as their fundraiser. It is advertised in the paper in advance and held on Jamestown Road at Walsingham Academy. The price is most fair and it is very organized. You only need to have your material placed in paper grocery bags in your car, pay the cashier collecting, drive up to the "shredding trucks" and the Boy Scouts will unload for you. Fast, easy and supporting such a good cause. Good luck!

Differing opinions

Williamsburg Players management apparently decided it was OK to host an event at the theater with a "Not My President" Day agenda. According to a quote in the Daily Press, the organizer says, "We will accept any political view as long as they were on the same page as us as far as civil rights, the environment, refugees and immigration." Really? Sounds a bit exclusive to me. I am a current season subscriber, but I won't be attending any more Williamsburg Players productions. You do have a right to your views, and so do I.

Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com.

Mail service

After many years of excellent service by both our mail carrier and post office staff, we were disappointed to find the new carrier assigned to our area jams large boxes and envelopes (including some marked fragile) into our small mail boxes, ignoring the large parcel post boxes located immediately adjacent. They no longer ring the doorbell when leaving a package at the front door, even when it's raining. I was told to inform a USPS supervisor. When I advised said supervisor of these problems, I was told that some residents don't bother to check for packages in the parcel post boxes even though a key for that box is placed in their regular mail box. Further, I was told that the carriers don't knock or ring the doorbell because they don't want to alert any dogs inside. Our UPS and FedEx delivery people not only ring or knock, they often leave treats for our dog on the packages tucked safely out of the rain.

Looking for …

Hi. People who are looking for Italian wedding soup can find it at Sal's by Victor at least once or twice a month. That's your information. Thank you.

Is there someone out there who is willing to donate a Ford F-250 van or a white work van that's in good condition? I am a single mom of three looking to open a courier business but I do not have a van or the funds to purchase one. If you have one that you would like to donate to me, I promise to make good with it. I can be reach at moniebx3@yahoo.com or 757-715-2515. Thank you in advance.

Looking for someone who can make and install sheer door panels.

Is there anyone who knows someone that can help me understand Medicare? I will be 65 soon.

Our minister is in need of a side-by-side refrigerator freezer and an electric stove. Could you call 696-7174? Thank you.

I am looking for summer volunteer opportunities for a 23-year-old boy. Please reply with info/ideas to kd162@yahoo.com. Thanks.

How did the street "Ruth Lane" get its name?

Looking for moving boxes. Please call 703-862-3125. Thank you.

Facing cataract surgery and I would appreciate any experiences and advice from people who have gone through cataract surgery locally. Thank you for sharing your thoughts to those of us still wondering.

Did you lose an envelope at the Dunkin' Donuts on Sunday? If so, please call and describe. 880-3330.

Looking for a handyman who can replace, at a reasonable price, two trim strips on my house that were blown off during the Saturday rainstorm. It's difficult to get a handyman for small jobs. Please leave info/phone number in the Last Word or recommendations. Thank you, Last Word. You are an invaluable source.

Free to you

Free: Several boxes of packing peanuts, plastic and paper. 784-5314.

Roundabouts

What is wrong here? Can't you figure out a simple roundabout? The reason behind them is to keep the flow of traffic going without making as many stops. It's really very, very simple, though with the standard of driving here, I'm not surprised — it's probably some of the worst I've seen. Word of advice: If you're going to Europe for vacation, don't bother driving while you're there. It's nothing but roundabouts.

Thank you

Thank you to some great Walgreens' staff members for their assistance on several recent shopping trips. Jordan and Christine on one visit, and then Liz the next visit, were all so helpful and took the time to make sure they could do everything they could for me. I shop for items for the Pediatric Kids Bags at Sentara Hospital and am always looking for items for the kids at a good value. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

To the young lady who found this veteran's wallet on the Virginia Capital Trail Saturday, then drove to return it: Thank you so very much! Your actions speak very highly to your great character and integrity, while helping affirm the better side of our human spirit. Again, thank you so much.

I'd like to thank all of the staff at Gizmoes on Richmond Road who volunteer their time every Saturday morning to teach kids about electronics and programming. Gizmoes' commitment to community involvement and teaching our next generation of programmers and engineers is to be commended.

On a recent Saturday, I took a friend to Applebee's for lunch. She uses a walker and the minute we entered the restaurant, the manager was most accommodating. Unfortunately, she fell in the ladies' room. The manager was great. He helped her to the car and brought out two bags of ice. Thanks so much!

Warm February

I saw a global warming denier picking daffodils in a down parka and woolen cap.

Post office