Last Word on job training, March 1

Job training
We've now heard that there are thousands of factory jobs available, but Americans lack the training. As a youngster, I went to an all boys' vocational high school and ended up becoming an electronic engineer working for a major computer firm. What is different is that the company I worked for trained me for nine months under full salary when I was hired. Why are companies not willing to pay for training young folks? Is it now all going to the CEOs?
Shredding
To the individual looking for a location to have shredding done at a good rate, try this: Every spring, the Boy Scouts offer this service as their fundraiser. It is advertised in the paper in advance and held on Jamestown Road at Walsingham Academy. The price is most fair and it is very organized. You only need to have your material placed in paper grocery bags in your car, pay the cashier collecting, drive up to the "shredding trucks" and the Boy Scouts will unload for you. Fast, easy and supporting such a good cause. Good luck!
Differing opinions
Williamsburg Players management apparently decided it was OK to host an event at the theater with a "Not My President" Day agenda. According to a quote in the Daily Press, the organizer says, "We will accept any political view as long as they were on the same page as us as far as civil rights, the environment, refugees and immigration." Really? Sounds a bit exclusive to me. I am a current season subscriber, but I won't be attending any more Williamsburg Players productions. You do have a right to your views, and so do I.
Mail service
After many years of excellent service by both our mail carrier and post office staff, we were disappointed to find the new carrier assigned to our area jams large boxes and envelopes (including some marked fragile) into our small mail boxes, ignoring the large parcel post boxes located immediately adjacent. They no longer ring the doorbell when leaving a package at the front door, even when it's raining. I was told to inform a USPS supervisor. When I advised said supervisor of these problems, I was told that some residents don't bother to check for packages in the parcel post boxes even though a key for that box is placed in their regular mail box. Further, I was told that the carriers don't knock or ring the doorbell because they don't want to alert any dogs inside. Our UPS and FedEx delivery people not only ring or knock, they often leave treats for our dog on the packages tucked safely out of the rain.
Looking for …
Hi. People who are looking for Italian wedding soup can find it at Sal's by Victor at least once or twice a month. That's your information. Thank you.
Is there someone out there who is willing to donate a Ford F-250 van or a white work van that's in good condition? I am a single mom of three looking to open a courier business but I do not have a van or the funds to purchase one. If you have one that you would like to donate to me, I promise to make good with it. I can be reach at moniebx3@yahoo.com or 757-715-2515. Thank you in advance.
Looking for someone who can make and install sheer door panels.
Is there anyone who knows someone that can help me understand Medicare? I will be 65 soon.
Our minister is in need of a side-by-side refrigerator freezer and an electric stove. Could you call 696-7174? Thank you.
I am looking for summer volunteer opportunities for a 23-year-old boy. Please reply with info/ideas to kd162@yahoo.com. Thanks.
How did the street "Ruth Lane" get its name?
Looking for moving boxes. Please call 703-862-3125. Thank you.
Facing cataract surgery and I would appreciate any experiences and advice from people who have gone through cataract surgery locally. Thank you for sharing your thoughts to those of us still wondering.
Did you lose an envelope at the Dunkin' Donuts on Sunday? If so, please call and describe. 880-3330.
Looking for a handyman who can replace, at a reasonable price, two trim strips on my house that were blown off during the Saturday rainstorm. It's difficult to get a handyman for small jobs. Please leave info/phone number in the Last Word or recommendations. Thank you, Last Word. You are an invaluable source.
Free to you
Free: Several boxes of packing peanuts, plastic and paper. 784-5314.
Roundabouts
What is wrong here? Can't you figure out a simple roundabout? The reason behind them is to keep the flow of traffic going without making as many stops. It's really very, very simple, though with the standard of driving here, I'm not surprised — it's probably some of the worst I've seen. Word of advice: If you're going to Europe for vacation, don't bother driving while you're there. It's nothing but roundabouts.
Thank you
Thank you to some great Walgreens' staff members for their assistance on several recent shopping trips. Jordan and Christine on one visit, and then Liz the next visit, were all so helpful and took the time to make sure they could do everything they could for me. I shop for items for the Pediatric Kids Bags at Sentara Hospital and am always looking for items for the kids at a good value. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
To the young lady who found this veteran's wallet on the Virginia Capital Trail Saturday, then drove to return it: Thank you so very much! Your actions speak very highly to your great character and integrity, while helping affirm the better side of our human spirit. Again, thank you so much.
I'd like to thank all of the staff at Gizmoes on Richmond Road who volunteer their time every Saturday morning to teach kids about electronics and programming. Gizmoes' commitment to community involvement and teaching our next generation of programmers and engineers is to be commended.
On a recent Saturday, I took a friend to Applebee's for lunch. She uses a walker and the minute we entered the restaurant, the manager was most accommodating. Unfortunately, she fell in the ladies' room. The manager was great. He helped her to the car and brought out two bags of ice. Thanks so much!
Warm February
I saw a global warming denier picking daffodils in a down parka and woolen cap.
Post office
You know, in case anyone does have a complaint with the United States postal system, in particular the one on Monticello Avenue, I stopped by there this morning, of course before they opened. There are two outside drop boxes. One is pouring mail out onto the sidewalk there; it is jammed full. Try calling the number they leave in the phone book but nobody answers, no machine to take your message. The other issue I have with that place is potholes — you know, the parking lot is absolutely awful. If you need more money, go up another 3 cents.
CW layoffs
We are heartsick at the numbers of our friends and neighbors summarily terminated from Colonial Williamsburg. People who devoted their energies and passions to making Colonial Williamsburg the world renowned living history museum it is and that we love. Most of us are "come here's," drawn by the beauty and living history that is ours to experience each day. We understand finances have to be reckoned with, but why not let all the employees have a chance to see the situation and offer solutions? Probably, some are able and ready to choose early retirement; others may be ready to reduce their hours. And maybe those not on the front lines with visitors would be willing to reduce salaries a little. In any case, let people know ahead of time when jobs have to be cut or folded into others. Treat the employees like family.
Children's books
I am writing as a concerned citizen living in Williamsburg. It has come to my attention that W-JCC elementary schools are hosting an author whose books feature families with homosexual parents. The author, Dana Levy, has written three children's books in which there are either two moms or two dads. These books are funny and appealing. My concern is that many, many families still teach their children that homosexuality is wrong. Will these families have the right for their children to opt out of the author's presentation? It is my belief that families should be alerted when a controversial topic such as this is going to be presented to impressionable children.
Missing Wittman
Rob Wittman is missing in action. He is refusing to meet with his constituents and is instead having a telephone conference call. That just isn't right. If you represent the people, you should listen to them and not be afraid to hear what they have to say, as opposed to your party leader. Come on, Rob, you're better than this. Meet with the people. Find out what we're thinking and let's get on with it. Stop following the party line. Follow what best represents your constituents.
Our Congressman Rob Wittman has seen fit not to hold any town hall meetings during the congressional recess. It's a shame that he is afraid to discuss what he considers his accomplishments with his constituents. Also, he is depriving his constituents from discussing their concerns of government actions with their duly elected representative. Congressman Wittman, we don't bite.
Recommended
We recently called ATW Door Systems, 757-871-4199, to solve a problem we have been having with our automatic garage door. Anthony came the next morning and quickly located the problem and adjusted the door accordingly. He explained what he was doing, charged a reasonable fee and even took time to discuss our classic car, which was in the garage. When he was leaving, he said he didn't expect to see us again soon, which also indicates confidence in the work he performs. We recommend Anthony very highly.
A reader asked if anyone had success with hearing aids and tinnitus. I had severe tinnitus until I obtained hearing aids. The improvement was remarkable to the point where I'm seldom aware of any noise, even at night. I am happy with the service I receive at the Williamsburg office of Hampton Roads Ear, Nose & Throat. They are located on Discovery Park Boulevard in New Town. Their primary doctor is Jude Liptak. I see Dr. Williams, who is also an audiologist.
Highly recommend new hair salon at Lightfoot Marketplace called Great Clips. Their opening special is $7.99. They offer senior discounts also. Love my new hair style.
My wife's allergist recently recommended getting our air ducts cleaned to rectify some issues that were affecting her. I found Duct Hunters, who did an outstanding job. They explained everything they were going to do and also discussed other issues they discovered and how they could be alleviated. We highly recommend anyone looking for this type of service to go with Duct Hunters. Great customer service at a great price. 757-604-1450.
Insurance question
I've been a loyal customer of Allstate and have relied on them for my car insurance for going on 12 years now. At the start of the year, I noticed that instead of my monthly payments dropping, they increased. When I inquired about this, I was informed by the agent that it's "because there's more traffic on the road now." I've since asked more than six people if their car insurance has gone up and despite their having all different agencies, they said no. So I'm just wondering how many other people with Allstate have had this experience. It's very disappointing. Thank you.
To the person who mentioned that a picture of the new president isn't even up at the school yet: As a parent and grandparent, I know in the past a president was someone for school kids to look up to and admire and respect. However, with this new president, it's hard to have respect for someone who has such hate-filled language and disrespect for people. His rhetoric is very divisive and his demeanor is immature. If the children at school acted the way he does, or say things he says, or treats people with the disrespect that he does, they would be punished for bullying. Mr. Trump calls people names and is very derogatory when he's being questioned. How can teachers or parents condone that behavior?
No, President Trump is not a thinly veiled Nazi. He is a populist by definition and certainly an anti-globalist. Trump's election was a referendum on globalization, the dismantling of our military, the previous administration's failures in foreign policy, safeguarding our country and American citizens from terrorist attacks, the erosion of individual rights of American citizens and the erosion of our national identity.