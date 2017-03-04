Last Word on airbnb rentals, March 4

In this edition of VGTV, we'll look at the Hidden Figures showing at the Kimball Theatre, severe weather moving in and high school boys and girls basketball.

In this edition of VGTV, we'll look at the Hidden Figures showing at the Kimball Theatre, severe weather moving in and high school boys and girls basketball.

Airbnb rentals Pleased to see the Virginia legislature moving on requiring short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, to pay a registration fee in an attempt to regulate these rentals. In the same spirit, should we require short-term rentals of less than one year in the city of Williamsburg to also register and pay a registration fee? Think about it. School buses To the person who wrote in to complain about school buses spending too much time at bus stops in front of motels: Your lack of compassion and understanding for children who live in poverty is pathetic. Have you ever considered how difficult it might be to get ready for school when there is no food to eat for breakfast, no clean clothes to wear and your feet hurt because your thrift store shoes are too small or too worn? It might be more of a challenge than you have ever endured. PS: Hats off to all the W-JCC bus drivers for their patience and daily commitment to the safety and well-being of our children. Kennedy's beliefs To the person invoking JFK's politics: Next time use all the information, not just the phrase that suits your argument. JFK was a strong Catholic and would certainly be pro-life, but he was also smart enough to know that he should not expect all Americans to live by his religious convictions like the far right religious groups do today. Isn't that the thinking of our terrorist enemy group? My way or else. Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. Lawn bowling The JCC administration and supervisors refused to agree to certain modest funding increases for local law enforcement. Now, the Gazette has them agreeing to "look into" proposals for a new lawn bowling facility at Warhill. Seriously? Besides construction costs, what about the long-term, continuing costs for special maintenance, equipment and mowing? And do they really think it would significantly attract more business? Pshaw! Twenty-five thousand dollars from the James City County taxpayers for lawn bowling? (ref: VA Gazette 3/1/17) Really? Only a little more than a year ago the county came to the taxpayers for an increase in the real estate tax because the revenue was needed for county operations and to maintain its favorable bond rating. I suggest county supervisors focus on essential services and not be tempted to direct county funds frivolously. The county would be better served if the lawn bowling club obtained funding from its membership, the private sector, service organizations and sponsorships and not the county taxpayer. Recommended WMBG AM740 has been around for more than 50 years, and recently they started transmitting on FM 97.7 as well. Their new signal is very crisp and clean, and it makes listening to the great music they play so much richer now that it's in stereo. There is no other station around that gives us weather, traffic and talks about local events and local merchants like WMBG. I strongly recommend that everyone in Williamsburg listen — its a classic treasure right here in our neighborhood. Gizmo's is a great electronic store, located across the street from the Yankee Candle Factory. It is in the old Radio Shack. They helped me with a complicated electronics hookup and had all the right parts. I highly recommend them. We had a large group party at Center Street Grill on Valentine's Eve. Our waitress, Amy, was awesome. She handled all our questions, orders and bills with skill and unflinching courtesy and cheerfulness. She brought special joy to our celebration. My family and I would like to thank Ron Smith, general manager of Casey Toyota on Rochambeau Drive in Williamsburg. Over the course of the last few weeks, Mr. Smith devoted many hours, going far beyond the call of duty to help a disabled member of our family find the perfect vehicle to suit his needs. To accomplish this, Mr. Smith made dozens of phone calls and sifted through mountains of paperwork that my family hoped would be helpful to the cause. A man like Ron, who "looks out for the little guy," is a man you can trust when you are in the market for your next vehicle. Please visit him at the dealership or call him at 757-259-1000 when that time arrives. Thank you. Fire calls I think the writer of the Gazette article about the fire department feeling growing pains because of the increase in emergency service calls should check to see if it is really necessary to roll fire department trucks during a medical emergency. It seems ridiculous when you call 911 to have about eight or 10 people show up with one ambulance and at least one other fire truck. If they're having trouble paying for all this, they should be able to adequately respond to emergency calls with just an ambulance. Please have the newspaper check the situation to see why this can't be done. Thank you. The Gazette's Feb. 24 front-page fire department article would have benefited had reporter Wesley Wright asked one additional question of Williamsburg Fire Chief Pat Dent: Why are fire trucks dispatched to the scene of medical emergencies, which Dent himself said account for 70 percent of his department's runs? Why do Williamsburg taxpayers need to spend more for costly firefighting equipment, fire stations, personnel and fire engines, which are seldom used to fight fires when ambulances and paramedics would be cheaper and less dangerous to motorists in responding to these 70 percent medical emergencies? Perhaps James City County taxpayers should ask themselves the same question. Free to you We have free egg cartons for anyone willing to pick them up. We live near the College of William and Mary. Email wmburger@cox.net if you're interested. Carpenter bees We have had quite the time each spring with carpenter bees that like to burrow under the eaves of our second-story home. The extermination company we use isn't of much help. We need someone experienced with this problem who can put some type of barrier along the edge of our roof to keep the bees from getting into the wood and nesting. Any recommendations? Wrong turn Shame on those who were manning mile marker 6 at Sunday's Sentara Colonial Half Marathon. You saw my husband make a wrong turn on the race course but were too busy to keep him from getting separated from the rest of the racers. The course should have been marked better as well. Hopefully, the race sponsors will look into these things for the future. Mail delivery

A caller in the Feb. 25 issue suggests that we should privatize mail delivery. Unfortunately, that caller does not seem to be up on current events, as the postal department was privatized in 1971 by President Nixon. It worked fine before then. Now, not so well. Looking for … Designs by Dolores is a great source for window treatments. You will enjoy dealing with her. Very creative and attentive to detail. Also transforms kitchen, baths and flooring. She can be reached at deco8.4u@gmail.com or 757-585-7760. I'm looking for someone who has artistic and technical skills to develop a website for me. I know that it can be a do-it-yourself project, but I want something that catches the eye and is easy to use. Does anyone know of such a person? Please send suggestions regarding local movers that can move one household to another within James City County. Thank you. Whatever happened to retired 1st Sgt. John Filichko who worked at Eastern State Hospital as an automotive repair and maintenance instructor? He was a very good man, helped the patients at lot at Eastern State. Was curious to know what has happened to him. Thank you. I am looking for recommendations on companies in the Williamsburg area who refinish hardwood floors. If they could please respond to the Last Word, thank you. Does anyone have any slate landscape tiles that they are willing to donate to a simple homeschool family? We are looking for the dark gray flat rectangular pieces, even broken ones. Anything will be much appreciated. We will pick up — even one piece. Thank you. Please call 757-258-1132. I would like to know where Dr. Ali Sheriafian is located. He seems to have disappeared. He was working for Sentara, then he left and no one seems to know where he went. We do know that he was educated in Tehran, Iran. I certainly hope that doesn't have anything to do with it. He's an excellent cardiologist. So many of his patients are missing him, and we'd like to know where he is. Thank you. In response to the person looking for a gardener who does by the job: I highly recommend Harman Hatchet at 757-903-8890, a wonderful Christian gardener. Are any demonstrations planned for James City County or Williamsburg on March 8 "A Day Without Women" strike? If so, please send the information to the Last Word or post on the Indivisible Facebook page prior to the event. Does anyone know of someone who repairs wind chimes? I have several that I need repaired. Thank you. To the person looking for a handyman service for small repairs: I highly recommend R&J Services. They are professional, do good work at a reasonable price and have been in the Williamsburg area more than 30 years. Call Rick at 757-879-7564. Thanks. To the person who wanted info regarding cataract surgery: I highly recommend Advanced Vision Institute headed by Dr. Campbell. I had both eyes repaired (one week apart) and the results are great. You certainly can go there for a consultation. The office is located next to the Post Office on Monticello Avenue. Dr. Campbell is very competent and his staff is polite and capable. Good luck! Does anyone have any clothes that are gently used — clean clothes that a set of twins (girls) who are 8 years old can wear on a daily basis? Their clothes were stolen from the laundromat. I am their grandmother and am trying to get as much help as I can. Anything will be greatly appreciated. You can give me a call at 757-746-6398. Thank you and God bless you all. A great event Congratulations to Bacon Street Family Services for a great fundraiser dinner this past Sunday. It was a great way to honor Bob Coleman, who deserves the honor for helping lots of children and families with substance issues for 40 years. It was also great to see three local teenagers recognized for doing good things in our community. The speaker who told about losing her son to opiate addiction was very brave and it looked like they raised a lot of money to help other children and families. A bad bill Not happy with Gov.McAuliffe signing the bill into law that alcohol can be increased from 101 proof to 151 proof. Just what we need; More alcoholics. Children's books I believe that children best learn tolerance while they are still young and impressionable. And isn't that how we all can get along better, through tolerating each other's differences? Retired in Williamsburg The cartoon, "Retired in Williamsburg," is no longer humorous. It has become a negative outlook on Williamsburg. Enough! Parking at CW I have a question: In Colonial Williamsburg, on Francis Street around the Masonic Lodge, on some Saturdays they're parking on both sides of the street, like today, probably 100 yards on one side of the street and there are clearly "No parking" signs. There are no special signs out there, such as "parking allowed today." If I parked there tomorrow, I'd probably get a ticket. I don't understand. Thank you. Immigrants The one group of illegal immigrants in this country I've heard nothing about from the current White House is that group that comes here on a visa legally, either as students or as temporary workers, and then when their visas expire they simply disappear into the population. What is the current president intending to do about them? The U.S. admits 1 million legal immigrants every year, and we also admit between 75,000-100,000 refugees each year. The answer is not to admit more immigrants — the U.S. would benefit more if we could offer (Americans) the opportunity for good jobs, fair compensation, excellent educational opportunities, rule of law, secure borders, strong military and competent, representative government. Those are the elements that create the environment for the American family to grow and flourish. It also counters any concern about an aging U.S. population. Taking turns (With a show of hands) Who among us believes that the on-going obstruction/disruption of government by Democrats is better for America than was an obstruction/disruption of government by Republicans? Obstructionism creates a stalemate that guarantees the accomplishment of nothing. Firing range What is the status on the permission that was granted for a firing range on Penniman Road? Has ground been broken? Is there an opening date? Is it still going to happen? Thank you. Homeowners insurance Homeowners' insurance is not governed by Congressional law. Firms which lend money to people to purchase homes require homeowners' insurance in order to cover losses to the lenders in the event of fires, storm damage, etc. But if someone owns his/her home free and clear, they are not required to carry insurance. That may be a foolish decision, but it is their decision to make.