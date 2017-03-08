Last Word on lead pipes, March 8

Lead pipes

Why would we not, as a country, expect that there would be lead in our drinking water — or, you know, in the schools, etc. —when these pipes were laid 60-70 years ago and we used lead pipes? And if we haven't replaced any of this or a lot of it, it just shouldn't be a surprise to me — or to anyone, I would think — to find the amount of lead that we're finding in our water supply, or that schools in certain towns and cities are finding in their water. I'd just like to hear what other people think about that.

I'm calling in reference to an article in last Saturday's Gazette, "Fire departments feel growing pains." The article states that "Hamilton Lombard, a research specialist at the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, said Williamsburg is filled with two groups who traditionally require more assistance from local fire departments: "college students and senior citizens." I can understand the senior citizens, but why are college students so needy?

To address those who are baiting our beloved and honorable congressman: Have you not witnessed the vile and discontent of Democrats' relationship with Republican congressmen in other states? If you were to conduct yourselves orderly and respectful in the position of congressmen, then perhaps he would meet with you. However, for as long as you treat our honorable congressman with hatred, then by all means, keep those telephone conferences going. As a Republican supporter, I am good with that.

Our W-JCC School Board recently raised their pay by $2,000 and justified their raises as being "equitable" with other salaries of local public officials. However, our W-JCC School Board doesn't apply equitable treatment in administering funds to our W-JCC schools. In that same issue of the Gazette, W-JCC schools announced that they would withhold or defer funding for Lafayette's and Jamestown's Pathways programs, despite having received state grants for those programs and despite continued funding for Warhill's Pathways program. And, the 10 year CIP shows $300,000 in the budget for Warhill's Markerspace and chemistry lab expansion for the Pathways program. When our W-JCC School Board treats implementation and funding of similar programs differently and defers spending based on an increase of $5M in the budget, shouldn't the School Board also suspend or defer their salary raises until they can treat schools equitably?

Recently in the Last Word, three people have passed on glorious praise to Supervisor Hipple. Great way to get campaigning off to an early start. However, those of us who understand county government have considerably different thoughts on Mr. Hipple. Big government progressives come from all sides of the political spectrum. Hipple is included in this group. Tax and spend, is a government addiction with only one cure, which is replacement of the elected official.

I usually don't read the paper as thoroughly as I'm learning I need to. I'm reading that, under bills that passed but have been or may be vetoed by the governor. And one of them is explicit school materials. The governor plans to veto a bill that would require parental notification before explicit material was shown in classrooms. Has the Democratic Party — their values — have they lost their mind? We want to know why. Our society has just gone down the gutter. This is incredible to me. I cannot believe that people aren't up in arms or won't be up in arms about something like this.

Our family was deeply saddened to learn that our beloved family doctor, Dr. Itrish Scott-Brown, had left Riverside Family Practice in Williamsburg. Knowing that the readers of The Virginia Gazette are always well informed and up-to-date on local matters, we wonder if anyone knows where Dr. Scott-Brown is now working. Many thanks.

For the person who needs help understanding Medicare: Tell them to call Wayne at Medicare Solutions of Williamsburg. The phone number is 757-476-7030.

A beautiful smile is man's contribution to a sunny day. Have a blessed day.

I was at the Kimball Theatre for the second time since moving to Williamsburg recently for a special screening of the movie "Hidden Figures" with a discussion to be held afterward. I realize people may be going through something others may not be aware of, so I try hard to remember that. However, the gentleman that continually coughed throughout the entire night was very disruptive, disrespectful and in my opinion, with that cough, should not have been in that small, enclosed theatre. At the very least, if he has a medical condition and still wishes to go places, he should always cough into a handkerchief.

We also had problems with our mail service. After not receiving two pieces of mail we know should have been delivered, I stopped by the post office by the library two times and I asked to speak to the postmaster. Both times, I was told the postmaster was on a conference call and to leave my name and number and I would receive a call. I have received no call and no service, all the way around.

Special thanks to the gentleman and his son for the time they took to get me to the proper out-patient area at Sentara Hospital. It is confusing, but they were so gracious about helping me in my stroller to get to the proper place. Thank you again.

Why not wait to see what the Republicans actually propose for their replacement for ACA before going on the attack? The consensus by most Americans is that the ACA has proven to be a disaster.

I'm not sure what hurt more, the GOP plan to charge the elderly more for insurance or being referred to at 61 as elderly.

I have been asking for months for Obamacare/the Affordable Care people to speak up — the ones that really, really like it and have used it and it's very good for them. But it seems like I never get anyone to answer. The Dems keep saying it's a great thing, you know, but I don't see people attesting to that. Where are the citizens who are attesting that the Affordable Care Act is affordable? Please, please — write in, call in, whatever.