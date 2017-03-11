Last Word on fire departments, March 11

Power lines

If you really want to put power lines over the river, take a few minutes to drive up Route 5 about two miles past Charles City Courthouse, to the Turner Lewis Jr. Park. There are two electric towers over the water there. Take a look at it because that's what you'll get, except that there will be many more of them. Folks, if we can lay a cable under the Atlantic, we can certainly lay a cable under the James.

Not real secure

As a civilian contractor, it took six months for me to get a security pass to begin work at a sensitive facility. Now we have a guy who invited Russia to spy on a U.S. citizen, benefited from Russia hacking our elections and carries a vulnerable cellphone flying directly on to the Navy's cutting edge carrier. Where's the sense in that?

Basketball

So I was watching the CAA Men's tourney basketball game with my friends from Iceland and they asked me a good question. "We have lived here 20 years and have season tickets to the Tribe. Why does Williamsburg never host the CAA tourney?" Big Danny wants to know.

Fire departments

To the responses about the fire department: You would find it very useful if you attended an open house at a fire station or simply do a station tour and talk to the firefighters, as I have done in the past. I asked the question about fire trucks responding on a medical call. Certain situations require additional hands. If you or your family member had a heart attack or went into cardiac arrest, I am sure you would not complain having eight people helping instead of two. As I see it, ambulances are fire department vehicles. I know money is an issue to a lot of people; howeve, I don't mind them having the latest state-of-the-art equipment, as long as it helps keep me safe. I encourage you to stop by and give a friendly hello to those who keep us safe all day — and at 3 a.m.

A moment's reflection reveals that fire department personnel have the tools and training to tackle car accident extractions, machinery accident extractions, tree and utility pole extractions, etc., that ambulance personnel do not have. Also, carrying a patient on a stretcher who weighs 190 or more pounds up or down stairs, around or through obstacles, etc., would probably be a task beyond most ambulance personnel without assistance.

Retired in Williamsburg

I'm getting tired about complaints about "Retired in Williamsburg." Next to the Last Word, it's my favorite thing in the Gazette, and I'm disappointed when it's not in there. It appears to be the same person complaining over and over. If you don't like the cartoon, just skip over it, just like I intend to do about any more of their complaints in the newspaper, if the newspaper continues to pamper them. But please, don't deprive the rest of us who enjoy "Retired in Williamsburg" humor. Thank you.

Bike riders

Well, here we are, another weekend in Croaker with a bike race. I can't believe we spent millions of dollars to build a bike lane into Richmond and they have to come and ride through Croaker. Bikes don't pay a dime to use the road, but I do on my car, and I have to be inconvenienced because of them. And obviously, they don't have to abide by the laws of the road either, because stop signs are nonexistent for them.

Old signs

As late as 1960, the city of Williamsburg used 3-feet high, concrete obelisk-shaped posts to name their streets. At some point, they gave up using this charming, sort of old-town look for the normal, usual street signs that we have become accustomed to at present. Too bad. They were charming and set us apart — but that's progress.

There's no real mystery. The obelisk concrete posts were mounting posts for post office mail drop boxes.

Recommended

Can someone give a recommendation for an experienced hair colorist/stylist for a reasonable price?

Someone requested local movers that can move one household to another within James City County should call Eric Williams at No Pain Moving, 757-719-3766. They did a terrific job for us, packing and unpacking. I highly recommend this company.

New WATA boss

The next WATA director should be required to depend on WATA for transportation. Then maybe the bus system will not turn a 12-minute car trip into an hour-and-a-half bus ride.

Post Office

The person who wrote into yesterday's Last Word to say the postal service was privatized in 1971 is incorrect. According to its own website, the postal service is "a self supporting, independent federal agency." Perhaps what the writer was referring to is that the post office does not receive tax dollars for its operating expenses.

About fascism

While I normally enjoy reflecting on what he writes, I felt Frank Shatz's column had a rather unfortunate tone in associating the specter of Nazism with President Trump. Is Mr. Shatz trying to suggest that tens of millions of fellow citizens have been unwittingly led astray to vote for a fascist sympathizer? Actually, I have seen the specter of fascism most clearly when violent protesters burned cars, smashed shop windows and attacked police at Mr. Trump's inauguration; and when I observed storm troopers of the far left destructively inhibiting the constitutionally protected rights of others to peaceable assembly and free speech on the U.C. Berkeley campus. The non-response of school administrators to this assault was truly scary.

Differences

To the person thinking that things are better when we learn to tolerate each other's differences: It's not about tolerating each other's differences. It's about respecting each other's differences. There's a big difference, and we've lost that in modern history. We've lost respect, and we need to get back to it.

Police blotter

In addition to the increased reporting of assault and battery of a family member, I've noticed an increase in contempt of court charges. These reflect a lack of respect for others and for our laws. Blend in the alcohol and drug abuse charges which show a lack of respect for self.

Well done!

Performed at PBK Hall, "Asuncion" provides an enjoyable visit with some young characters whose self-delusion and unappreciated privilege put the audience's nerves on edge. The acting and directing are superb. This show is not for the puritanical of spirit, but otherwise not to be missed.

Railroad crossing