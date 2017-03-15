Last word on empty retail space, March 15

Retail space

There is one new closure in New Town. The Mole Hole has re-located to Richmond Road at the old Daily Donut location. The rent and lack of traffic in New Town seems to be the culprit. I see Middleburg Bank is also leaving New Town and closing their Williamsburg location. The amount of open retail space is scary: The new Aldi building, Harris Teeter in Lightfoot, New Town, Courthouse Commons, Williamsburg Marketplace, Monticello Shopping Center and more — no more retail or office space needed, stop the madness, stop building.

I went to the liquor store that was located near the Navy Federal Credit Union on Mooretown Road the other day and discovered that it had moved to Centerville Road near the new Harris Teeter. That shopping center has already lost a supermarket, a pet store, and the dry cleaners, just to name a few, and now the liquor store is gone. I hear that the Navy Federal Credit Union is moving soon. Why is everybody moving?

More on mail

I was receiving so much junk mail that I didn't want that I put "return to sender. Take me off your mailing list" on the envelope and put back into the mail unopened. Later the mailman told me that all the mail I "sent back" went to the dead letter department because of it didn't have a new stamp on it. Recently a small post office sent back mail for me that was sent to the wrong address and said it didn't need a new stamp. My question is: "Which is it? Does return mail need a new stamp or not?"

Health insurance

I remember back in 2009 Sarah Palin made up the term "death panels." Her claim was that elderly and handicapped people would be denied health care so the government could keep costs down. In 2017, Paul Ryan said that cutting costs was more important than keeping up to 10 million Americans covered by health insurance. How is Palin's lie different from Paul Ryan's truth?

With Paul Ryan's roll-out of the replacement for the ACA, the President has a new thing which is branded with his name. The Republicans have formally launched Trump Care.

Town hall meeting

I and many fellow residents were welcomed at the Stryker Building by State Senator Monte Mason and Delegate Michael Mullin. They were gracious, pleased to see all of us and quickly spelled out the results of the just finished state legislative session. The two men were interested in the accomplishments and disappointed that bills they felt were important to us all were so easily voted down. They took the time to explain how such things work. They expressed deep concern for the many crucial issues before our state and the details they shared were not from notes, but from interest and memory! They were happy to take and answer questions. We are fortunate to have two bright, engaging men who so obviously care about Virginia and Virginians!

CW tours

I found a Colonial Williamsburg employee newspaper from November 1954 featuring an article about the new night candle lantern craft tours. Groups of 20 were led by a craftsman through three or four craft shops and provided a "more in depth" experience than was possible during normal visiting hours. Wow! That is something I would like and know my grandchildren would like, as well! Maybe CW should pay attention to its own slogan "that the future should learn from the past" and restore some of the old experiences for guests!

Building rules

To the individual who suggested that all architecture firms consult with someone "sight impaired" to approve building designs: You may not be aware of the Americans with Disabilities Act (1990) that requires all architects, designers and contractors – including local ones -- to adhere to strict guidelines regarding universal access to public buildings. Specifically, designers and builders must follow the guide book published by the American National Standards Institute. Thanks!

Rules of the road

I recently bought a moped/scooter after a couple of years of riding my bike to work through Colonial Williamsburg and downtown. My first day out, a guy in a pickup truck yelled at me out the window. I was on the right side of the road where he could pass (as others do), and we were in Colonial Williamsburg where the speed limit is 25 anyway. Everybody, don't yell at people on bicycles and other two wheeled vehicles! It's dangerous, not to mention rude. Just have 30 seconds of patience until you can safely pass.

This is a thank you to Quality Glass and Mirror, Yorktown, 757-867-9422. We have been very satisfied with their services since 2004 when they installed our glass shower door. We recently had them install safety bars in the bathroom. They do excellent work at reasonable prices and can be counted upon to stand behind their products and not try to sell you something you don't need, a very refreshing idea these days.

I had our vehicles detailed and waxed for my husband's birthday gift. Tim, 757-696-9810, comes to your location and does an amazing job. Our 2001 and 2003 cars look brand new!! He has over 18 years of experience and his prices are reasonable.

We tried Hayashi Ramen and Hibachi and loved it. So tasty! They also had milk tea with tapioca boba/bubbles which I haven't seen in a long time.

We have had another fabulous experience with hiring Dynamo Electric here to our house. They have always been insightful, dedicated and professional in the three times we have had them to our home for electrical repairs. I highly recommend them to anyone who is in need of an electrical company to fix a problem. Kudos, Dynamo!

Manners, please

I couldn't agree more with the person who wrote in about inconsiderate people who, when having to continually cough, don't leave the venue. I have been to many events when this has occurred and it's just as bad as when parents refuse to take their screaming kids out of restaurants. These days being inconsiderate in public seems to becoming more of the norm.

Insurance costs

In reference to the person who was inquiring about Allstate Insurance: I, too, have had automobile insurance with Allstate for 54 years, and my premiums went up $20 the first of the year.

