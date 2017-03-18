Last Word on the Days Inn dorm, March 18

Days Inn dorm

In regard to the Days Inn controversy: Why not make use of the old Dillard complex, by the baseball and soccer stadiums? The two dorms there could be torn down or refurbished, and the smaller buildings currently used for administrative staffs could be done away with, making room for other new dorms to be constructed. The administrative groups, usually more quiet and reserved than students, could then be relocated to the Days Inn.

I'm new to Williamsburg, moved here about three and a half years ago. I went to the City Council meeting last week to get more familiar with how the city works. The discussion about the sale of Days Inn was fascinating. Lots of folks spoke out against the sale and no good points were made for the sale. It seemed like an open-and-shut case in favor of those who opposed or were against the sale. Then the City Council up and votes for the sale! I just don't get it.

Status update?

What is the status of Seasons Restaurant in the old post office building, down in Colonial Williamsburg? I've been by there a couple of times at night and even during the day, and I don't see any activity. Did they close just for the winter or are they closed permanently? I'd like to know. Thank you.

Carpenter bees

I am calling concerning the question about carpenter bees. When the bees are out during the day, steel wool or mothballs can be stuffed into the hole, and this will force them to go somewhere else. These bees are pollinators, so it is best not to exterminate them. I have seen instructions online about providing a home for them, using the split wood for fireplaces that you see in stores in the fall. The bees are curious, they look me over and sometimes follow me around while I work in the yard. If you are afraid — if you just stand still after they look, they will buzz away. Thank you.

Free to you

Free: Two Troy-built self-propelled mowers. Need some repair work. Must pick up. Near Magruder School. Telephone is 229-7762. Thank you.

Road work

Merrimac Trail in the city has been in terrible condition for years. Check it out. Second Street, also. Our new city manager doesn't seem to realize where drivers need help, having to travel these two streets. It's time for many of us to begin sending repair bills straight to the city manager. Now, when are Merrimac Trail and Second Street going to get repaved? Just drive on them and see. Thank you.

School breakfast

Just read about the school lunches at Warhill. Breakfast sounds absolutely wonderful. About time there's some nutrition involved. When will it happen in the elementary school? Who needs chocolate milk, Fruit Loops and chocolate muffins? That's not good food for children to be eating before they start their day. Let's get some decent food into our children, real food. They need it, they can use it and it will show up on those test scores that are so desperately needed.

Spring smile

Thank you to the Holly Hills Garden Club and the City of Williamsburg for the beautiful daffodils down Jamestown Road. They make me smile every time I drive down the road.

Typing speed

I'm looking for someone who can help me increase the speed of my typing. If there is anyone who can help, or if there is a program or anything — please give me a call. My number is 757-345-2818, call any time after 5:30 p.m. I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you.

Climate survey

Good news! Our school district is on a data-driven, continuous improvement journey. Based on the findings, we know the performance and engagement gaps we need to address using the best practices from our schools and other leading learning organizations. Now everyone in the school district and the community knows what processes need to be analyzed and what actions are required to drive continuous improvements. Together, we can do it!

Looking for ...

Does anyone know where Reuben, the plumber is? He used to work for Joe Palentino. Thank you.

I need a recommendation for someone to clean the air vents in a hot air furnace. Also to refinish a hardwood floor. Thank you.

I have what I believe to be a Native American blanket. I am looking for someone to authenticate it. Please leave a message. I will return your call promptly. 757-876-3208.

A senior citizen, disabled person, needs a nice, clean twin box spring and mattress. If you have one to give away, please call 775-2600. Thank you.

For the person looking for an experienced hair stylist: Call Lisa Black at Colonial Barber & Beauty, 757-220-8039. Their prices are very reasonable.

Here for the Girls Inc., a local 501(c)(3) not-for-profit supporting young women affected by breast cancer, would appreciate the donation of two 33 drawer file organizer cabinets. We would be so grateful for even one. Please contact Chris Schwab at Chris.Schwab@hereforthegirls.org if you are able to help us out.

Does anyone have moving boxes in good condition to donate/recycle? Please call or text 757-947-6260. Many thanks!

Does anyone know if Dr. Jean Clay, podiatrist, has retired?

I'm looking for a real estate lawyer with reasonable rates. Thanks.

Does anyone sell Avon in the New Town area? If so, please send your number to Last Word. Thanks.

School equity

The issues concerning school equity are not new. When I was a classroom educator in a school system in Kentucky, the faculty had not received a salary increase in three years, but the superintendent received a $10,000 raise. Let 10 teachers be out sick for two days and see what confusion results. However, the superintendent could be gone for two weeks and there would be no disruption of the educational process. Over 10 years, in the same school system, more money was spent on the construction of a track complex, a softball field and a baseball field than on instructional material for classroom teachers. There is a 30-year gap between the issue in the Kentucky school system and W-JCC today with different individuals, but nothing changes.

W&M basketball

The style of play of the William and Mary men's basketball team has been compared to that of the Princeton Tigers. If fans feel that strongly about the similarities between the two teams, why doesn't the athletic department put Princeton University on their schedule?

