Last Word on practice time, March 22

Practice time
Can someone please help me understand how it is OK for high school athletic coaches to have their own middle school children practice with the varsity and JV teams? We, as parents of high school athletes, had to pay an athletic fee. These middle school children did not have to pay that same athletic fee to get the benefits of the coaching and the practice time. How is this fair? Parents have a real problem with this, but our players don't want to say anything to the coaches because they're afraid of reprisals.
Health insurance
This is about the ACA. People wanted to know who is supporting it. Evidently, these people who bought in who hate it have no one in their family who is needy and dependent on the ACA. If they did, they would realize what a lifesaver it is. Of course, there are refinements that need to be made, but no need to throw out the baby with the bath water. I have several members who, for various reasons, have been heavily dependent on the ACA and its been a lifesaver. Thank you.
Rep. Rob Wittman, vote no for the up-coming TrumpCare bill! I am on a fixed income and can barely afford my insurance premiums now, but if I have to pay higher premiums and then wait for tax credits, I will not be able to feed my family and pay rent. You are in Congress to represent your voters first, then your party. If you vote for TrumpCare, I will vote no to your re-election, even if I have to cross party lines.
Road litter
From Highway 60 onto Route 199 both ways there is trash that has been accumulating forever on the on and off ramps. An old tire has been there for at least a month. This important area is part of the "Welcome to Colonial Williamsburg" area and "Come to Busch Gardens" traffic arteries that see a lot of tourists and nonresidents. The rest of the area around it is so-so, but why is there no regular maintenance done on these parts of the highway system? Cars are moving slowly so everyone can clearly see each and every unsightly piece of trash. If these are interlocking maintenance responsibilities, someone needs to sort it out.
July Fourth music
Many of us loved having the Virginia Symphony perform at Palace Green as part of our July Fourth celebration. We were very disappointed at learning they would not be part of future festivities, so reading of the great success and popularity of our Williamsburg Symphony in today's Gazette was inspiring. Could you all be persuaded to do a bang up Fourth of July concert at Palace Green this year? WS, meet CW; CW, meet WS.
A closer read
Recent "Harmful and Helpful" insects story: You're kidding, right? The list included "many caterpillars" under "Harmful Insects" (and gives one example, the tobacco hornworm). And then, the "Helpful Insects" list includes "Bees and Butterflies." Did it occur to anyone that caterpillars are baby butterflies?
Movie choices
Have you noticed that both the Movie Tavern on High Street and Regal Cinemas in New Town show the same exact movies. There have been beautiful movies that have been brought out into the market and advertised quite heavily on TV, namely "Silence," "Bitter Harvest," and "The Audubon Lieutenant." None of the three movies that I've just mentioned have yet to appear at these two theaters. Thank you.
Looking for ...
This is for the person looking for a recommendation for a physician for cataract surgery. I recommend Dr. Anthony DeRosa. He's with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group. He's excellent. He has a good bedside manner. An excellent surgeon. He put the intraocular lenses in once the cataract is taken out. He did both of my eyes and I was delighted.
The town will take old heavy TVs if you bring them there, but how can senior citizens get them out of the house and into their car? Need a couple of strong young men to help and I'm happy to pay for this service. Please call 592-7770.
I lost a small camera on March 11 near the Williamsburg Library or Farmers Market. If you found it, please call 757-784-4437.
I am looking for organic, unpasteurized sauerkraut. Martin's carried jars in their organic fridge at one time but not recently. Help! Thanks.
I'm a web design student and I noticed someone posted a comment looking for help building a website. I can help: Duncan Hamra, 757-897-4768. duncanhamra@gmail.com.
We are looking for old wrought iron fencing. OK if it is rusty. Please call 564-6190.
I am expecting British house guests and would like info on the availability of organ meats, such as lamb or veal kidneys, in the Williamsburg area.
Is there any place that could use yoga mats? We have several that we would like to donate or recycle. They have been gently used but are clean and not torn.
For the person looking for a hair colorist: You need to contact Linda Marie at 757-784-0066. Linda has been cutting and coloring my hair for more than 10 years. She is a talented hair dresser and a wonderful gal.
Did anybody lose a unique cycling glove last week on the Capitol Trail on the Jamestown/ Chickahominy end of the trail? I hope you didn't throw your other one way because I found it and I've got it. So give me a call, describe it and I'll meet up with you and get it back to you. My phone number is 757-508-0877.
Town halls
A round of applause for Monty Mason for holding a town hall meeting. A round of cat calls to Rob Wittman for being a coward and not holding a town hall meeting. Rep. Wittman, you work for the people in the 1st District. Have the guts to face them.
Rules of the road
It seems to be an ever increasing problem to get on or off the interstate, especially around the Lightfoot exit. When someone is coming down the ramp to get on the interstate and accelerating, you see people getting off I-64 and cutting in front of them. Why don't you slow down since you are getting off and fall behind the car accelerating to get on? Also, you may be in the driver's blind spot, so that they can't see you getting off.
A good read
I really enjoy "My Greener Future" by Bill Kaufmann. It is very informative. With people losing their jobs or older employees getting pushed out of the work place, the articles are very educational and helpful for these times.
Right word
Please stop printing letters from people who clearly do not know what the word "fascist" means. We need more public education for those who did not pay attention in their ninth grade civics classes, not more disinformation.
Thank you
Thanks to the very special person who found my bracelet watch and turned it into customer service at our Neighborhood Walmart. May God richly bless you and the employees at Walmart for your honesty and kindness.
Sincere thanks to the caring staff of the Norge Food Lion for their care of me when I fell ill in their store on a recent Saturday. Assistant Manager Barbara Napier was "Mother Hen," never leaving my side. Stephen Opp, an engaging young man with a talent for talk, kept me focused but distracted from my situation. Renee Silver called the paramedics, from Toano/Bruton, who were thorough, clear and very kind. I thank all of them and a staff that cares.
Thank you to the wonderful group of people who cleaned up all the trash along News Road. You did a great job and we really appreciate your efforts.
Bike races
It breaks my heart to hear that someone was horribly inconvenienced by the annual collegiate bike race in Croaker. However, I offer the following in way of consolation: (1) Most bicyclists also own motor vehicles and thus pay the taxes associated with their use. However, they are not obligated to use them, rather than bicycles, on public roads. (2) The Virginia Capital Trail is not a "bike lane" but a paved byway intended for strictly recreational use by bicyclists of all ages and skill levels, as well as walkers, joggers and families pushing strollers. It cannot be used for bicycle racing. (3) While we expect bicyclists to obey traffic laws, including observing stop signs, they do not do so while racing. That's why organized events, such as the Croaker race, post marshals at intersections and are supported by police vehicles.
Budget cuts
The president's new budget plans on gutting the Coast Guard, among other agencies of the Federal Government. If you gut the Coast Guard, who's going to patrol the Caribbean to keep illegal aliens from coming to the United States from Cuba and the rest of the Caribbean?
Strange behavior
Who would pull up to my house and park their car in the road followed by jumping out to take flowers from my garden? No request for taking them or anything.
Recommended
There's a good landscaping company in Williamsburg called Cupp Cuts. Their phone number's 757-784-3627. They've cut my grass and it looks excellent, so I just wanted to pass the word. The phone number for Tyler Cupp is 757-784-3637 and he is the owner. Thank you.
I used a company called Duct Hunters for cleaning out my air vent and they did an excellent, excellent job. I wanted to let you know. Their phone number is 757-604-1450. They're very courteous, very professional and efficient. Everything worked out great and the air quality in my house is so much better.
Jamestown Window Cleaning recently pressure washed our home, cleaned our windows inside and out and pressure washed our driveway for a great price with wonderful results. The dust and mold have been removed and our home sparkles as we prepare to usher in spring. This is a great local business that is standing by their positive reputation. Give them a call at 757-753-3482.
I'd like to thank Ms. Brown from our local C&F bank off of Longhill for her great service on a recent visit. She assisted me with a special task and when her site didn't have the resources I needed, she took time off from her personal lunch break to get these resources from another local office. She provided genuine assistance and personally cared to make sure my task was fulfilled. Thank you for your great service.
When was the last time you were served syrup not out of a bottle? A new restaurant serves fresh-made breakfasts. The potatoes are real potatoes, sliced and sautéed with onions, and the delicious pancakes come with homemade maple syrup. All the items on the menu are made fresh. Try Corey's Coffee & Donut Café, 5242 Olde Towne Road. Their sister restaurant is the Southern Pancake House on Richmond Road.