Last Word on practice time, March 22

Practice time

Can someone please help me understand how it is OK for high school athletic coaches to have their own middle school children practice with the varsity and JV teams? We, as parents of high school athletes, had to pay an athletic fee. These middle school children did not have to pay that same athletic fee to get the benefits of the coaching and the practice time. How is this fair? Parents have a real problem with this, but our players don't want to say anything to the coaches because they're afraid of reprisals.

Health insurance

This is about the ACA. People wanted to know who is supporting it. Evidently, these people who bought in who hate it have no one in their family who is needy and dependent on the ACA. If they did, they would realize what a lifesaver it is. Of course, there are refinements that need to be made, but no need to throw out the baby with the bath water. I have several members who, for various reasons, have been heavily dependent on the ACA and its been a lifesaver. Thank you.

Rep. Rob Wittman, vote no for the up-coming TrumpCare bill! I am on a fixed income and can barely afford my insurance premiums now, but if I have to pay higher premiums and then wait for tax credits, I will not be able to feed my family and pay rent. You are in Congress to represent your voters first, then your party. If you vote for TrumpCare, I will vote no to your re-election, even if I have to cross party lines.

Road litter

From Highway 60 onto Route 199 both ways there is trash that has been accumulating forever on the on and off ramps. An old tire has been there for at least a month. This important area is part of the "Welcome to Colonial Williamsburg" area and "Come to Busch Gardens" traffic arteries that see a lot of tourists and nonresidents. The rest of the area around it is so-so, but why is there no regular maintenance done on these parts of the highway system? Cars are moving slowly so everyone can clearly see each and every unsightly piece of trash. If these are interlocking maintenance responsibilities, someone needs to sort it out.

July Fourth music

Many of us loved having the Virginia Symphony perform at Palace Green as part of our July Fourth celebration. We were very disappointed at learning they would not be part of future festivities, so reading of the great success and popularity of our Williamsburg Symphony in today's Gazette was inspiring. Could you all be persuaded to do a bang up Fourth of July concert at Palace Green this year? WS, meet CW; CW, meet WS.

A closer read

Recent "Harmful and Helpful" insects story: You're kidding, right? The list included "many caterpillars" under "Harmful Insects" (and gives one example, the tobacco hornworm). And then, the "Helpful Insects" list includes "Bees and Butterflies." Did it occur to anyone that caterpillars are baby butterflies?

Movie choices

Have you noticed that both the Movie Tavern on High Street and Regal Cinemas in New Town show the same exact movies. There have been beautiful movies that have been brought out into the market and advertised quite heavily on TV, namely "Silence," "Bitter Harvest," and "The Audubon Lieutenant." None of the three movies that I've just mentioned have yet to appear at these two theaters. Thank you.

Looking for ...

This is for the person looking for a recommendation for a physician for cataract surgery. I recommend Dr. Anthony DeRosa. He's with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group. He's excellent. He has a good bedside manner. An excellent surgeon. He put the intraocular lenses in once the cataract is taken out. He did both of my eyes and I was delighted.

The town will take old heavy TVs if you bring them there, but how can senior citizens get them out of the house and into their car? Need a couple of strong young men to help and I'm happy to pay for this service. Please call 592-7770.

I lost a small camera on March 11 near the Williamsburg Library or Farmers Market. If you found it, please call 757-784-4437.

I am looking for organic, unpasteurized sauerkraut. Martin's carried jars in their organic fridge at one time but not recently. Help! Thanks.

I'm a web design student and I noticed someone posted a comment looking for help building a website. I can help: Duncan Hamra, 757-897-4768. duncanhamra@gmail.com.

We are looking for old wrought iron fencing. OK if it is rusty. Please call 564-6190.

I am expecting British house guests and would like info on the availability of organ meats, such as lamb or veal kidneys, in the Williamsburg area.

Is there any place that could use yoga mats? We have several that we would like to donate or recycle. They have been gently used but are clean and not torn.

For the person looking for a hair colorist: You need to contact Linda Marie at 757-784-0066. Linda has been cutting and coloring my hair for more than 10 years. She is a talented hair dresser and a wonderful gal.

Did anybody lose a unique cycling glove last week on the Capitol Trail on the Jamestown/ Chickahominy end of the trail? I hope you didn't throw your other one way because I found it and I've got it. So give me a call, describe it and I'll meet up with you and get it back to you. My phone number is 757-508-0877.

Town halls

A round of applause for Monty Mason for holding a town hall meeting. A round of cat calls to Rob Wittman for being a coward and not holding a town hall meeting. Rep. Wittman, you work for the people in the 1st District. Have the guts to face them.

Rules of the road

It seems to be an ever increasing problem to get on or off the interstate, especially around the Lightfoot exit. When someone is coming down the ramp to get on the interstate and accelerating, you see people getting off I-64 and cutting in front of them. Why don't you slow down since you are getting off and fall behind the car accelerating to get on? Also, you may be in the driver's blind spot, so that they can't see you getting off.

A good read

I really enjoy "My Greener Future" by Bill Kaufmann. It is very informative. With people losing their jobs or older employees getting pushed out of the work place, the articles are very educational and helpful for these times.

Right word