Last Word on littering fines, March 25

Littering fines This message is simple: Whatever the fines are for littering, they aren't high enough because people are still doing it. Every highway off ramp might as well have a sign that says "throw your litter here." With modern technology, we should be using cameras to enforce no littering. Sound interesting? Picture the reaction motorists would have to a highway sign saying, "Littering Laws Enforced by Camera, Minimum Fine $1,000." I think it is time we stopped using tax dollars to pick up trash and fined people heavily for "trashing" Williamsburg. Impact of illness Like any other major experience, illness actually changes us. How? Well, for one thing, we are temporarily relieved from the pressure of meeting the world head on. We enter a realm of introspection and self-analysis. We think soberly, perhaps for the first time, about our past and our future. Illness gives us that rarest thing in the world — a second chance — not only of health but of life itself. Illness knocks a lot of the nonsense out of us. It induces humility, cuts us down to size, you may say. For only when the gate door narrows do people discover their soul, their God and their life work. Retired in Williamsburg "Retired in Williamsburg." I couldn't agree more with the Last Word reader who is "tired about complaints … just skip over it," and Chiles Larson on the Opinion Page, who is also supportive of the cartoon but tired of anonymous complaints. I enjoy Siegel's cartoons as well. But let's face it, there's plenty of humor on both sides and every good newspaper should have some balance. How about "Tired in Williamsburg"? First guy: "I love the way he says, 'It's gonna be great! It'll be terrific and tremendous!' " Second guy: "Well, that's what he told his first two wives, and we all know how that worked out." Or, first guy: "Why are the president's ties so long?" Second guy: "For the same reason Pinocchio has a long nose." Or, First guy: "Have you ever heard the new prez pledge allegiance to the flag?" Second guy: No, but when he does, I hope he adds, ' … with decency and civility for all.' " Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. School speaker I was very surprised that the library chose to have Dana Levy speak to our young children when she is writing a book about two gay men and saying they are a typical family. Not everyone believes that way and parents should have all the facts when an outside speaker is coming to talk to their children. The article on Wednesday said no family has opted out yet, but I believe it was because nobody knew she was coming to speak soon at their school. I have a feeling more people will choose not to have their children in class for this. Handicapped parking To the person who left me a note on my car complaining about me parking in that spot in Lowe's on a Tuesday afternoon, I do apologize as my handicapped sign blew off the dash from the high winds. Had you looked in the car window, you still would have seen it. I do agree, I should be berated for going to war and losing a leg below the knee and a foot at the ankle. If you would like to give me your address or meet me back at the parking lot, I will show you the scars and bullet holes on my body from fighting a war to protect you. Town halls I seriously doubt that the writer who complained about Rob Wittman not doing town hall meeting is a Republican, even though they claim to be one. I, for one, who am a Republican, understand fully the reason for not holding these meetings, as lately they have been nothing more than a venue for liberal Democrats to hi-jack the meeting with their constant complaining. So, Rob, don't you worry about being reelected, as real Republicans will keep you in office. It seems that each edition of the Last Word has a complaint that Rob Wittman will not hold live town hall meetings. Why would any representative want to do so? When one watches pictures of town hall meetings from around the country by Republican representatives, protestors disrupt meetings with childish behavior. They do not ask questions and interfere with discourse between intelligent attendees and their representative. Meetings by phone seems like a good idea and may be working for people with serious questions. I know rude protesters just want to disrupt meetings, period. Streetlights I agree that the streetlights on Richmond Road where there are pedestrian crossings could be brighter. But I would like to ask the city not to go to extremes if they decide to modernize streetlights. All over the country, LED lights are thoughtlessly being installed that are much too bright and project light everywhere. These lights can actually be harmful to human health. Often, they destroy the ambiance of the town or countryside that made us move here. Shielded LED lights that project all their light to the ground are widely available and should be used. Looking for ... We've lost our family physician and really miss her. We're hoping someone knows where Dr. Itrish Scott-Brown (of the Riverside Medical Group) went. On a happier note, we found that our wonderful optometrist, Dr. Laureen Waldron, is now at Target at 4630 Monticello Ave. I saw an article in a magazine for elderly people, 55 or retirement, and there was an ad for helping to downsize or clean out a garage and things like that. If anyone has it, could you please send it to Last Word? In response to the mention of desiring a Lanthorn Tour at Colonial Williamsburg: They are still available, have been for many years, and you can book them online at colonialwilliamsburg.org. Does anyone have any favorable information on neuropathy of the hand and the fingers? Thank you. I'm, not sure where Reuben is, but Palentino Plumbing is dissolved. Patrick, Reuben's partner, is in business in Williamsburg, and his phone number is 804-466-2876. He did a job in my house and I couldn't have been more pleased. Call him. St. Olaf Catholic Church will have its annual Spring Festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6. Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. Anyone interested should call Nancy at 757-564-7624 or email kowaleski1@cox.net. How do we get information regarding the Home and Garden Tour of Williamsburg? Editor's note: Check out the website at bit.ly/2nZlo9S for details. Does anyone know where I can get my ears pierced?

I wanted to find a shredding place that will save me some money. I have many bags of documents I need to dispose of. A few weeks ago, someone wrote in to Last Word that there was a place here in Williamsburg that was ideal. Will you please let me know who they are? I would really like to contact them because I have many, many bags. Thank you. Does anyone know of a dermatologist who will perform dermoscopy? My sister has been suffering a horrible skin condition and has not been able to get help from two dermatologists in the area or her primary care physician. One doctor told her to go to VCU. When she contacted them, she was told they have no appointments available. Please help if you can. I've had a lambs ear plant in a pot by my door for many years, but it recently died. I've been searching for more but not able to find it anywhere. Does anyone know where I could buy another lambs ear plant? I am 50 years old and I am returning back to school after an injury — I'm going to college. And I was wondering if anybody has a computer that they no longer need that is in good condition. Could someone just give me a call back? I'd really appreciate it. My number is 757-746-6398. I'm going to school in accounting and need a computer for assignments. Thank you. We have two adult indoor cats that are suffering from "empty nest" syndrome. Our children are now adults and we both work full time (sometimes till the evening), leaving them home alone for 10-12 hours a day. The female is white and black and she will sit on your lap for hours on end. The male is a tabby who will greet you in the morning with "purr" love. They have all their shots and no front claws and we have everything you need. Please help us rehome our cats rorlando2k9@yahoo.com. I am looking for someone who does reupholstering at a reasonable cost. I have a lovely old chair that needs a facelift. Please text me at 757-876-9797. Any place locally to find shaped Co-Co fiber liners to fit into the black iron window and deck "hay rack" planters? Thanks — planting time is coming soon. Thank you When one of our glass techs went out to measure for a free estimate in Williamsburg today, he was given a copy of the March 15 Last Word where one of our customers had written a wonderful review of our company leading this gentleman to call us. This made the day for all of us at Quality Glass and Mirror. We have one correction, however: Our phone number is 757-867-9244. Oyster shells Great story on Walter Zadan's efforts for Chesapeake Bay oyster shell recycling. Too bad our oyster population will likely be reduced with Trump's effort to strip funding for maintaining and improving quality of our Chesapeake Bay watershed. Sad, sad. Flag disposal Looking around the city and county at tattered and worn-out flags reminds me that there are flag disposal boxes in our community. American Legion Post 1776 has three drop boxes in the area, one at Ace Hardware Five Forks and Ace Hardware in town at Williamsburg Shopping Center, and one at Jamestown Feed and Seed in Norge. The Legion properly disposes of worn-out flags with a proper etiquette ceremony. Please replace your worn-out flags and fly your new ones proudly. Athletic director The subject is the new athletic director at William and Mary; I'm delighted. Now, maybe we can get rid of current basketball coach Shaver and current football coach Laycock. They both have been here too long and paid too much for not winning big games in post-season play, for instance, i.e., NCAA. Enough already! Confusing tactics Charles Misak (Opinion, March 11) goes to great effort detailing the devious methods allegedly used by "progressives" against President Trump, saying, "Someone can make a false accusation ... and spend only 30 seconds on it; you, however, expend a lot of energy to counter it." Stunningly ironic since he is detailing the very tactics used by Trump and his administration, such as: Obama's wire tapping; birtherism; inauguration crowd size; size of Electoral College win; 3 million "illegal" votes during the election; increasing national homicide rate; and the lengthy list reaches no fewer than 100 lies in just Trump's first 36 days. Buckle up, folks. Lunch favorites The lunch trade is pretty competitive, but three specialty sandwiches desperately lacking in the town are: Chili dogs with mustard and onions; Chicago dogs with all the trimmings; Italian beef sandwiches (dipped) with hot peppers (Chicago style). If someone wants to expand their lunch trade close to town, I'll be in line regularly. Chapter two I so enjoyed the book about Dr. Mark Ellis life years ago and am still waiting for the book about his life in Williamsburg. Does anyone know if there will be another book about his life in Williamsburg? We are anxiously waiting. Interstate trees It is devastating to see all those beautiful trees cut down on Interstate 64 just because people didn't want to be inconvenienced. Now we're inconvenienced for months on end while they're doing all this construction. Shame on you! Did you think about all these animals and birds and insects that live in those trees? It is appalling that these beautiful trees have been cut down. Office attire Recently, I've been in several different medical, oral surgery and dental offices. All three offices were beautiful. The waiting room and front desk areas were well put together. The clinical staff were all dressed in identical scrubs. The business office and front desk staff were also dressed in identical scrubs to match the clinical staff. The business office front desk staff would make a better impression if they were not in clinical scrubs. Office business attire would be more appropriate. Patients would not be as confused by whom is clinical and who is not. Health insurance Obamacare is nothing more than another entitlement program paid for by hard working people, period; it should be completely repealed. With President Trump creating more and more jobs for the middle class, people will be able to obtain health insurance through their employer. Those with a good reason for not being able to work can use Medicaid.