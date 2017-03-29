Last Word on CW's fence, March 29

Colonial Williamsburg

It's hard to believe that CW wants to put a fence around the Colonial area and charge a fee to get in. Isn't it enough that there is an exorbitant fee to get into the buildings in CW? Now they want more money to walk the streets. This is completely absurd and is pure and simple greed. I, for one, a native born citizen of the area, remember when things were a lot simpler here and money and greed were not the case. It seems now that all that counts is their bottom line. Let me remind the foundation that Williamsburg was here long before they were, and as far as I'm concerned, it's history and streets belong to the people, not them.

In regard to The Gazette's lead story on Saturday, about limiting access to Colonial Williamsburg, the newspaper correctly states, "… public street, … the city owns all the streets in the Historic Area, including Duke of Gloucester Street." Correctly and legally, the streets belong to the citizens and people; without the direct approval of the citizens, the city cannot relinquish ownership or control to Colonial Williamsburg. Even then, there is the 'perpetual' clause in the 1928/1930 agreement/deed that the "area be kept open to the public." Does the city and Colonial Williamsburg not understand the meaning of word "perpetual"? Fence off Colonial Williamsburg streets and not only would John D. Rockefeller Jr. turn over in his grave, so would the patriots and founders, who freely walked these great streets. Further, it would return Williamsburg to a city divided, as it was during the War Between the States.

To the CW Foundation: Please don't build a border wall around history!

Colonial Williamsburg has a revenue problem that fencing in the historic area will not solve. What fencing will do is hide the operational problems the foundation has. It will allow them to do business as usual and reap more revenues without solving these problems. From reading the Last Word for the past 25 years, CW is top-heavy in vice presidents, suffers from expensive poor decisions (health spa) while putting the squeeze on the best part of the operations. Imagine what shape they would be in now if they had succeeded in getting a fence they had proposed in 1974. It would have allowed them to make even more poor decisions.

Most of us here came in very large measure because of the wonderful, exciting presence of Colonial Williamsburg. So we feel very proprietorial for "our" people, programs, buildings, grounds, trees, flowers , paintings, furniture — even paint colors. And that is why we are shocked and saddened when "our" interpreters are fired. It's the interpreters who bring all the surroundings, underpinnings to life. Without our people, it's just a static and dusty museum.

By building a wall around Colonial Williamsburg, CW will lose revenue in its Colonial (DoG) shops and taverns. Many of those "unticketed" visitors Buy CW guide books and other books and souvenirs at those shops and eat at the taverns.

The city itself will lose revenue if CW builds a wall, so I propose that CW pay the city of Williamsburg 10 percent of its annual revenue each year the streets are closed. Also, would locals now have to pay to see Fourth of July festivities or the Grand Illumination?

If CW succeeds in closing off the restored area to all but ticketed persons, I foresee the following conversation in many homes: "Well kids, we can afford to go to just one: Colonial Williamsburg or Busch Gardens. Which will it be?"

And really for the salaries they make, would a 1 percent or so cut from the higher paid top level into salaries for the public face of Colonial Williamsburg be such a tough choice? Administrators are ubiquitous and versatile; our interpreters are not interchangeable. They know our history. They are amazing. And I doubt they can easily find and slide into other positions elsewhere. They are so much more valuable to us than they can possibly be to any other place!

In regards to the CW fence issue. Has anyone even given thought to the fact that there are many tour companies who need to get into the historic area to give their tours? They bring in thousands each year. Many return the next day, after a night tour, because they got to see the town and became intrigued solely because of the tour they took the night prior. Take a look at some of the tour reviews and you will see reference to that fact, over and over.

Colonial Williamsburg's plan to fence off the Historic District is an obvious, heavy-handed and transparent negotiating gambit to get more marketing money out of the city. No point in asking rational questions, such as what about the Bruton parishioners' access, because CW is just using this as a bargaining chip. Council should just say "no" to the street closure and insist on the city being part of the review process of so-called marketing materials so we don't have a repeat of the tasteless and shame-producing "Twin Towers in reverse" Super Bowl ad. And make them give back the holiday hams!

I am a local Good Neighbor pass holder and appreciate the low cost per year. If CW succeeds in closing off the restored area to non-ticket holders, they will lose about $500 a year from me because I will not be able to take my granddaughters for their two carriage rides a year and birthday dinners at King's Arms tavern when they come to town. I save up to be able to do this with them and relive memories of my childhood growing up here; but I would not be able to buy them each a one day ticket just to do the carriage rides and dinner.

On the plus side, if CW builds a wall, the intersection of DoG-Jamestown-Richmond Roads would become safer by cutting down on jaywalkers cutting across the middle of the intersection from the College of William and Mary.

Regarding CW wanting to restrict the restored area to paying guests: If they do that, they'd either make sure that each and every site is open every day — no flags in front of sites to indicate whether it is open — we had guests from out of town last summer, and they were disappointed, and a little angry, that they had bought a ticket but several trade shops they wanted to visit were closed for the day. In the 1960s, everything was open. I see a WAVY poll has found that only 22 percent would buy tickets and 78 percent would not. This could backfire, as some people without tickets still buy in the shops and eat in the taverns of the restored area.

Instead of looking to fence off the major streets of CW and the businesses that exist there I would recommend either doing better at marketing or cutting the CEO salary and perhaps reducing the large managerial staff at CW. Fencing off DOG street will surely see a larger reduction in people attending CW events. I would not bring my guests to see a fenced off city.