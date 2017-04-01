Last Word has more on the fence, April 1

In today's edition of VGTV: The Hospisce House in James City County offers free care to those seeking comfort in their final weeks. James River Elementary School's gardening club met for the final time this year.

Colonial Williamsburg This is in regard to Colonial Williamsburg putting a fence around their grounds downtown. The tickets are already too expensive. How does CW think they're going to increase attendance by putting a fence around CW? You won't have shoppers, you won't have people having dinner, you just won't have people at all. Thank you. I could not believe, reading in the newspaper today, that they still want to put a fence or a barrier around Colonial Williamsburg. That not only shows people what a commercial object this has been and has become, but it takes away and it will take away a lot of the beauty, the ambiance and the cleanliness. Some people cannot afford Williamsburg, but they can afford to walk down the streets, admire things, shop in the stores and just enjoy. I hope that it is not coming to the point where they are actually going to put up a fence. Colonial Williamsburg's attempt to build a wall around the restored area and charge admission has been tried before several times, each time to failure. Citizens, rise up and help destroy this stupid idea before it gets started. Note that two of our City Council members must recuse themselves because they work for Colonial Williamsburg. We must be careful when electing our government officials. We must not let Colonial Williamsburg get away with this robbery, which would change the character of our town immutably. Editor's note: One of the City Council members who had been employed at Colonial Williamsburg has retired. That's right, Colonial Williamsburg! Limit your accessibility. Then, you'll look like the rest of the town. We're turnin' into nothing but a ghost town over the almighty buck. I'm reading the front page of The Virginia Gazette. I'm opposed to them — Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. I don't think that fencing the public sidewalk or a public street — I think that's a little bit ridiculous. This guy here, he's got to be jokin'. I agree with people having to pay to see historical sites and stuff, but why should everybody who walks down the public sidewalk have to pay them to walk down the sidewalk? That's about all I got to say. I just think it's pretty stupid and don't agree with it one bit. Thank you. Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. Instead of looking to fence off the major streets of CW and the businesses that exist there, I recommend either doing better at marketing or cutting the CEO salary and perhaps reducing the large managerial staff at CW. Fencing off DOG Street will surely see a larger reduction in people attending CW events. I would not bring my guests to see a fenced off city. Gee, Mr. Reiss, I'm not a CW employee, but I owned a business in New York with 2,700 employees before I retired. Little advice to you: You don't get five-star hotels with reflecting pools. You get five stars with five-star service from loyal, five-star employees, and you don't get them at 10 bucks an hour. What a nice touch this morning as I walked my dog down the Palace Greens — a flock of sheep with their shepherd. It was very entertaining and everyone stopped to look. I still miss walking behind the Inn and watching lawn bowling. Recommended As a one year resident of Williamsburg, I want to thank Jean at Joni's Consign and Design for her outstanding customer service and kindness. I purchased a charming, but very heavy, painted accent table and was unsure how to get it home. Jean volunteered to bring it to my home after work since she would be nearby grocery shopping. I was delighted and thanked her from the bottom of my heart. I highly recommend this lovely store. I would like to recommend an excellent handyman that I had do work at my house. He just did a great job. Very polite young man, and I think he needs to be recommended out there. His name is Mr. Rogers. His phone number is 757-358-3596. Give this young man a chance. He needs some work and I'm trying to help him out. Squirrel problem Help! We love feeding our birds. However, there is a problem with the squirrels. They eat the birdseed, scatter it all over/make a mess, tear up the bird feeders, dig up bulbs, chew on the house, chew on everything. Please help. What do we do with the squirrels? Downtown parking Something really needs to be done about parking at the library downtown. There is never a place to park when I go there and it is closer to my house than Norge. I believe that tourists are parking there and walking to Merchant's Square. That should be stopped. Don't tell me to park in the parking garage; I walk with a cane and cannot walk that far, as I'm sure a lot of people in this town can't. There needs to be more handicap parking spaces, too. Give us a chance to use this library. Please! Cheers! I had the opportunity to see "Aida" at Jamestown High School last night, and it was beyond awesome. The talent is amazing. Great job for Jamestown Theater Department and Mr. Stone. Space pens The claim that NASA spent a small fortune developing a space-rated pen is a popular urban legend, but is false. Early NASA astronauts used pencils, and the "space pen" was developed by a private company, the Fisher Pen Company, on their own dime. In fact, you can still buy one from them. With so many "alternative facts" floating around, contributors should make some effort to consults authoritative sources. In this case, please try scientificamerican.com/article/fact-or-fiction-nasa-spen. Thank you A big thank you to the Norge Dental Clinic. What a wonderful act of generosity to give free dental service to all the community last Saturday. The staff was so welcoming and happy to see everyone. Even waiting in line was fun. God bless all. A big thank you to the Master Gardeners and their sponsors for the great workshop last Saturday on organic gardening. We enjoyed the informative presentations, advice and the displays, as well as the free seed envelopes and refreshments. Thank you. After delivering some flags to the new American Revolutionary War Museum in Yorktown this morning, my vehicle would not start. A security guard called a maintenance man and they were able to get it started. A big thank you to these two military veterans who helped me to return to Williamsburg. American flags In regard to the flag disposal article in the Last Word last week: Serendipity on Richmond Road also disposes of American flags in the correct manner with a ceremony that's proper for an American flag. Thank you. Shredding mess A catastrophe on Monticello at the police fundraiser for shedding. We arrived at 10 a.m. with a trunkful of bags, at least $30 worth for charity. We were in the turn lane and it did not move for 45 minutes. A police car came and blocked the entrance. Officer got out of the car and left but would tell no one what was going on. It seems like the police cannot correctly run a charity event to raise money for themselves.

Town halls Two people submitted comments to The Last Word letting Rob Wittman off the hook for not holding town hall meetings. One person asked why would Wittman want to do so? Eh, maybe because it is his job to meet with his constituents. As for the meetings being disruptive, how do the writers know that since Wittman hasn't held any? Road work I can't believe more people have not spoken out about the dangerous construction on Interstate 64. It is a death trap with very poor work from VDOT. I travel to Newport News once per week and my son has a daily trip. The worst is now between Williamsburg and Jefferson Avenue. You see no guidelines for lanes. The right lane has a messy patch of black tar that is uneven and can throw your car off. The concrete barriers are also terrible and it appears to be no work going on until after the Yorktown exit. Coming west, it is also terrible and there is one area where you think it could be three lanes but if you move left, you will run into concrete in the middle. What about tourist season? Do people have to die? Why is one area not fixed first before going to the other? Well, I just made a wonderful trip from Williamsburg to Hampton and return on I-64, speed limit 55. By God, I am the only one doing 55 miles per hour. In reply to "Rules of the road:" There is a yield sign for people getting on the interstate. In Virginia, "yield" means you yield the right of way to those who are already on the interstate. If people would do that, there would be no problems and slowing down on the interstate also impedes the flow of straight-through traffic. Please look in our driver's manual and you will see what the word "yield" means. Thank you. Have a good day. This is in response to the call in, "Rules of the road:" You'd have to be crazy to think that people already on the interstate have to yield to people getting on. The traffic bears down behind them. By the way, the right of way clearly goes to the individual exiting the interstate. If you're getting on, you have all the time in the world to get on. You don't have speeding cars behind you. Think about it. Thank you. When are they going to repair the railroad tracks in front of Busch Gardens? They are a disaster, and they've been like that for years. A hearty thank you to VDOT for increasing the traffic flow by replacing the left turn signals at Norge Lane and Norge Elementary School with a flashing yellow left turn light that tells people to yield to oncoming traffic. There are more intersections around here that could use that kind of signal. Keep up the good work. Yoga mats I wanted to respond to a Last Word comment saying somebody had yoga mats to donate. They did not leave a phone number. If they could call me — my number is 229-9350. My daughter is teaching yoga in a school in Richmond and would love to have these yoga mats. She's at a school where the students cannot afford to buy yoga mats. Handicapped parking From a retired Lt. Colonel with 28 years of service, I thank the wounded warrior for the sacrifice made for our country. Soldier, we owe you an apology for the thoughtless note on your windshield. I wonder what that individual has done for our country. I sympathize with the person who left a nasty note on a vehicle parked in a handicap spot with no evidence of handicap permission showing. I have wanted to do the same many times for the same reason. Up to now, I have stifled the urge to invoke the law in the case of handicap parking. The recipient of the note responded with righteous indignation, stating his placard blew off the dashboard and was not visible. He was in the wrong for failing to display, and the complainer was technically right. The handicapped person is required not only to have evidence of disability, but to make sure it is displayed, and backed up with a document from the DMV. Looking for ... Is there someone in our area who can help me navigate Cox troubleshooting? I don't speak the language. My internet drops so frequently, sometimes three times in 15 minutes. I am hesitant to follow internet ideas as it took 12 days to get my system installed "correctly"— don't want to make it worse. Some time ago, I read the names of one or two people in town who will sell items on eBay for a percentage of the selling price. I'm willing to have someone else take over the details of those transactions, but I can't find their contact information any more. Can someone help? Thanks. To the person looking for Dr. Jean Clay: Dr. Clay has health issues and has decided to close her practice. If you were a patient, you can call and leave a message to get your records. I am looking for someone who can polish and re-lacquer brass items, such as door knockers, handles, candlesticks, etc. Does anyone know of an organization in town which accepts donations of clothing, shoes, etc., that caters to helping women who need these items for job interviews, etc.? Expert massage therapist for fibromyalgia and trigger points needed. Please send info to Last Word. Thank you. Is having a roof cleaned worth the money, or in the long run is it bad for the longevity of the roof? For the person looking for a place to buy organic sauerkraut: I order jars of organic sauerkraut from vitacost.com. I don't know if it's pasteurized — that's something I'm not familiar with, but it is the organic sauerkraut, and it's a very good company. Thank you. Need to recycle your recently used moving boxes? We're getting ready to move soon, and we'll pick them up. 741-2406. Thank you. Our daughter is moving. She needs packing boxes. If you have any, please contact me at ssrazer228@cox.net. Thank you very much. Merle Norman in Monticello Marketplace has been piercing ears for 17 years. Call them at 757-220-0053. I have lost a hearing aid. It is small, gray and black, fits over the top of the quarter-moon shape and is greatly missed. If you find it, please call 229-2590 and shout your reply. Thank you. Free to you Free: Very thick, memory foam mattress topper. Fits a double bed. Please call 564-9660. Free trade? Professor Böschen was reported as stating that most economists favor "free trade" over "mercantilism" (prioritizing domestically produced products over foreign imports). Free trade does not provide trade on a level playing field. Realities — such as different national corporate tax rates, labor wages, labor benefits, occupational safety standards, quality standards, environmental standards and automation of industry — prevent a level trade playing field. Bottom line: buy from U.S.A. if at all possible to keep Americans employed.