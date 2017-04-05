Last Word on public comment, April 5

Public comment

Well, you finally got what you wanted in regards to public comment at JCC Board of Supervisors meetings. You made the public comment section harder by having to fill out a speaker card beforehand. That didn't slow down the public comment section enough, so you had made the start time of the meetings earlier to make it as inconvenient as possible. Now you seem to have achieved what you wanted all along: The public to go away. You should be ashamed of yourselves by calling yourselves public servants. I sure hope this year at election time people think about this and the ridiculous tax increase approved by the board. Vote out the ones that voted for the tax increase!

Colonial Williamsburg

To the person who wrote in reminding us of the "perpetual use" agreement made with the Rockefellers: The treaty between the Republic of Panama and the U.S. for the use of the 5 mile zone on either side of the Canal area stated "in Perpetuity" – and you know how that went. Also – would remind CW of Xanterra's experience when they shut off the use of its Kingsmill restaurants except for "members of the resort." Restaurants wound up closed for the season due to lack of business. Think of the business CW would lose should they close off DOG Street. Bad idea!

I was dismayed to read that the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is considering closing off part of the Historic Area. My parents brought my five siblings and me to Williamsburg many times when we were children. It didn't matter that some years they were not able to afford a pass for us to enter the buildings. On those occasions, we still had fun walking through the restored area and imagining what it would have been like to live here in the 18th century. The many visits we made reinforced our love of Williamsburg and gave us an appreciation of our history. All of us have continued to come back year after year—now with our children. My husband (a William and Mary alum) and I live here. I truly hope that the city of Williamsburg will not grant the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation permission to close off the Historic Area. I would like visitors to experience Colonial Williamsburg in the same way I did growing up instead of having to make a decision about whether it is worth coming here at all if they cannot afford to pay for the total Colonial Williamsburg experience.

CWF should reinstate its strategic statement, "That the future should learn from its past," and then relearn from its local past with the city of Williamsburg.

The balladeers are independent contractors. Many sing and give historic interpretation besides playing an instrument. Many of these musicians are making serious money and I can see why CW wants to get them on a lower pay scale. Most of these people are doing it part time because they love to entertain and love 18th century history. They offer a lot to the guest experience. My suggestion is to get back to your core business, a museum with lodging for the rich donors. In other words, sell the Governors Inn, Woodlands and Lodge to Marriott. Keep the Inn. Close Campbell's and Huzzah. When the next union contract comes up, let them walk, keep Shield's open (non-union). Cut back on management and unnecessary jobs wherever possible.

Thanks, Colonial Williamsburg, for a great membership preview meeting. I'm looking forward to a great season. I think a speaker said that kids would be able to milk a cow? Fun!

Looking for ...

For the person in need of coco fiber liners: I don't know of a local source, but if you'd like to go on-line at www.kinsmangarden.com (or call toll-free 1-800-733-4146, 24 hrs./day), they have an enormous assortment of shapes and sizes of liners. Editor's note: Coco liners are available at most garden centers; we've recently seen them on stops at Lowe's and Cooke's Garden Center.

I am calling the Last Word to see if there is anyone in the Toano area that does Avon, that will deliver the book and the product to the customer. Please put your answer in The Virginia Gazette Last Word. Thank you.

Looking for weed-free liriope, willing to dig up. 757-303-9278.

I have a dressing table which belonged to my great grandfather, who lived in Fredericksburg before the Civil War. It is not in good shape. I am downsizing and want to have something small made from the wood as a memento. If you know of anyone who would do this, please email tooachy@msn.com. Thanks.

Does anyone know anything about this organization in Merrifield, Virginia, which provides service dogs for Veterans: Paws for Purple Hearts? I can't find any information about how much of my donation would actually go toward providing a real service dog to a real veteran (and how much to overhead). This would be an invaluable service to a veteran if it is an effective organization.

Can anyone recommend a place/person who can repair a car six-CD player or replace one, other than a car dealership?

Personal lesson

Society demands that a school and teachers to serve as surrogate parents, nurses, policemen, psychiatrists and educators, which is an impossible task. To relieve them of this pressure, would it be helpful for the school board and board of supervisors to spend at least one day a semester with a teacher from the start of the day to the end? Together, these groups might be able to understand the untold problems in our schools. Maybe this would result in some relief to the faculty, the administrators and our vulnerable children.

Interesting story

There was a good segment on NPR's "All Things Considered" recently about the rise and fall of open classrooms back in the 70's. Basically, the teachers hated the physical lack of sound containment, but liked the collaboration and other pedagogical techniques, many of which we are already employing at our middle schools. The segment can be found at NPR.org, "All Things Considered," Monday, March 27.

Town halls

Why should Rob Wittman hold a town hall? Maybe because he is an elected representative of all his constituents, not just those who support him. Just because he thinks people will say mean things about him is no excuse. I'm not impressed with someone who chose to hold an elected office but can't manage disagreement.

Apparently Rob Wittman, who wraps himself in a Republican cloak, decided to team up with his Democrat pals to vote NO on the recent ACA vote. This, and his town hall issues, may not bode well for him in the future.

