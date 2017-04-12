Last word on school buildings, April 10

'Falling apart'

Reference the recent third round of funding increases to the school system and the quote attributed to the JCC Administrator Bryan Hill in the April 5 Gazette: "No one wants to see schools falling apart." Really? The roofs are leaking, the walls are coming down? This is a platitude and is meaningless. Will you ask him to define "falling apart?"

Grammar check-up

Speak correctly and avoid bad grammar! "Where is he?" and not "Where is he at?" "Where is it?" and not "Where is it at!" Using "at" incorrectly signals ignorance and poor education. Teachers, colleagues, parents, others who do so are wrong. You will be at the head of your class if you do not end sentences with "at."

Colonial Williamsburg

I value the work of CW and its leadership to preserve and protect this amazing legacy we have here in Williamsburg. However, the salaries of CW President Reiss, and the many large benefits that are also given to him and the vice presidents, need to be adjusted, as there is such a large monetary loss each year. What if they were all to take a reduction of 10 percent? Also, increase the Good Neighbor Pass yearly fee of $10 to $20 (still an amazing value), as well as allow visitors to pay for each attraction on site (rather than a large day ticket or having to walk back to the Lumbar House to purchase) as another option. They could have a hand-held machine to swipe debit/credit cards at each site if people were only able to see one or two during their visit. The area needs to be open for people to see all the richness that its history holds, and if CW wishes to invite them in then it needs to be more user friendly. Many people come to walk and end up dining, buying and viewing trade shops and exhibits. Let's not make it more difficult to experience this national treasure. Please, CW leadership, try numerous other venues/avenues before fencing off Colonial Williamsburg ... it has to be the very last idea on anyone's list.

I am totally against fencing in the restored area and charging admission. I have lived here more than 65 years and enjoy walking in the restored area, as do many other residents. John D. Rockefeller Jr. would not want this area to be fenced off. He restored the area for everyone to enjoy. I see a lot of tourists buying CW passes to enter the buildings of their choice. Some would just prefer to walk around and enjoy the scenery that way. Please don't let Colonial Williamsburg fence in our beautiful city. That would be a horrible sight to see.

I'm not sure if Mitchell Reiss and the Board of Trustees are that short-sighted or just posturing for something else. Did they come up with a "lost revenue" number by looking at the number of tourists on DoG Street and assume that all non-payers would still be there if they had to pay the standard admission? How many of these non-tourists stop in the shops, market or garden and make purchases? Or locals who run into these same establishments, without purchasing a ticket, for gifts? And with the explosion of social media, what about all the free advertising from non-paying tourists who photograph and post about their wonderful walk around the Colonial Capital? I've read the stories about cuts to positions the board has taken to reduce expenses and the successes they have had, such as the Haunted Halloween. Maybe it's time to invest in some creative employees who understand revenues, pricing and marketing to further enhance the visitors' experience while raising the necessary cash flow, in which the board is so interested.

Solar farm

A solar panel power system in Norge? You've got to be kidding. In our many travels, my husband and I have seen many of these farms and, believe me, they are not pretty. Rows and rows of ugly glass panels instead of rows and rows of corn or fields of wheat or grass growing. It seems to me that there is plenty of power to our area. Why do we need glass panels? I sure hope the supervisors consider the request very carefully. Stop and think of what will be given up.

Virtual reality

Re: The virtual reality chairs mentioned in a recent Last Word: There are plenty of available shops where a business providing new and different entertainment, and presumably even "travel" and education, as in descriptive visits to places people would like to visit and study, would fit here nicely. Sounds wonderful and I hope some entrepreneurs will look into it all. Either near Merchants Square or Main Street, New Town, so foot traffic works.

Looking for ...

Wanted: Coin appraiser. One who does not buy. Please email jhc64@msn.com.

For the person looking for an excellent massage therapist for fibromyalgia and trigger points: I recommend Susan Soderholm at 757-253-1144.

Are there any restaurants that serve grass-fed beef or grass-fed beef burgers in the area?

Would like to speak with the lady with pending surgery and the beautiful reddish brown service dog that I had a conversation with at Walmart on March 30. I have some questions about service dogs. Please give me a call at 757-229-6175 or 757-813-0362. If no answer, leave a message and I will return the call. Thanks.

Yes, I really miss Dr. Murphy, the dentist, since he's retired. Has anybody who had Dr. Murphy as a doctor found someone as good or better than he was? If you could leave your choices in the Last Word, it would be a big help. Thank you.

I'm looking for an experienced and reliable landscaping company to grade my backyard for proper drainage and install some simple plantings for a post-renovation project that left the yard in disrepair. Please post replies to Last Word.

In response to April 5 Last Word: To the person looking for an Avon rep: I am one near the Lightfoot area. I'll be happy to service you. I can be reached at Abeautifulyoutoo@gmail.com.

Does anyone know of a company in the area that cleans E-Z Breeze patio windows? Mine are very water spotted but too difficult for me to clean. Please reply to Last Word. Thank you.

Does anyone know of a responsible cleaning person or service in the area? I am looking for a good, reasonably priced cleaning service or individual to clean my home in Toano. If interested, please email cleaningbkb5@gmail.com.

Answering your call for a trusted Avon lady with almost 30 years' experience and still delivering. Please call Beckie at 757-565-2336.

Unmarked van