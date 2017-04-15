Last Word on campus growth, April 15

Campus growth

In reading the Gazette about William and Mary President Reveley's retirement, we were struck by the line, "he still plans on pushing growth in and around campus." Watching houses come down on Jamestown Road and hotels converted to dorms on Richmond Road, we are very concerned that the college not take over our tiny city. Many, if not most of us, came here because of Colonial Williamsburg and the college. Don't crowd us out and make Williamsburg unlivable!

Overbooked United

If it were so important to get airline crew to Louisville that they had to throw passengers off the flight, then United should have offered more money to volunteers to change flights and keep upping the offer until people accepted it or bought tickets on a competing airline's flight. United bought itself millions of dollars of bad publicity when the photos of the bloodied face of a 69-year-old man went viral. If you don't want this kind of behavior by the airlines to continue, write your congressman and definitely don't fly United.

Charitable donations

In response to the person seeking to verify the effectiveness of Paws for Purple Hearts: The nonprofit in question does poorly at delivering on what they advertise (in terms of money spent doing what they say they do). According to the organization's 2012-13 tax return, just 1 percent of their $297,000 income went toward providing dogs. The majority of their income went to fundraising expense, payment of management fees and wages. Their 2013-14 tax return doesn't mention spending any money on providing dogs. You can check on any legal USA nonprofit's status and view their tax returns at GuideStar.org (a Williamsburg-based company), Charity Navigator or CitizenAudit.org.

The person who asked in the Last Word about the charity Paws for Purple Hearts could consult the wise giving guide published by the Better Business Bureau. This bureau can be reached at 703-276-0100. National charities are researched and accredited accordingly. Paws for Purple Hearts, unfortunately, did not disclose their finances; therefore, did not meet standards to be accredited by BBB. Thank you.

Colonial Williamsburg

For the contributor who suggested that locals should pay more than $10 for a Good Neighbor pass, it should be understood that originally, Mr. Rockefeller dictated that none of the local residents of the area should ever have to pay to enjoy CW. Having lived here for 15 years, the passes were free when we first moved here and eventually the decision was made to charge $10 for each pass. The decision was controversial, but most of us locals have paid the money to continue our passes. Additional increases in fees for a Good Neighbor pass would not increase the revenues all that much for CW and would go against Rockefeller's original plan for CW.

Last Monday morning, there were long lines of people waiting to buy CW tickets at both the Lumber House and Merchant's Square locations. A man from South Carolina said he had been in line 45 minutes and was about to give up. At Merchant's Square, there was not one map in the holders on the outside of the building — at least eight empty places normally hold them. Why can't there be a system to buy tickets on a smartphone with kiosks where you could print them out? If CW wants everyone to have a ticket to walk inside a fence, they'd better get a way better system of ticketing.

I work at CW and think the fence is a great idea. I cannot go to Busch Gardens or Water County or any of the parks and just look around or grab a bite to eat or take my 83-year-old mother to enjoy the flowers or bring family from out of town in for free. If you live here, what is $10 a year?

It was an interesting juxtaposition of items in Saturday's Gazette. On the last page, the frustration of area residents continues to rage in the Last Word about Colonial Williamsburg's desire to fence in its property to force ticket sales. On the front page, a wonderful article about Busch Gardens' newest ride, which seems quite popular. Busch Gardens continues to invest in its attraction, giving today's families experiences they are willing and happy to pay for, and the park continues to grow. If the comments in the Gazette are any indication, most folks are only willing to visit CW if it is free. Is the issue that CW wants to erect a fence, or that residents don't believe they offer anything worth paying for?

It seems to me that the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation — if they fence in the district — will not need my annual donation, which is not very much, but it's the money I've given them for many, many years. And I certainly feel that I wouldn't have to do that once that's done.

Busy squirrels

The squirrels in our yard must be smarter than those referred to by submitters to the recent Last Word. Not only do they hang upside down on our thistle feeder and lick out the niger seed through the tiny openings, but they also don't mind cayenne pepper. The meal worms that we put out in hanging flower pots for the blue birds were instantly found by our squirrels. They jumped from our porch railing several feet in the air, landed in the flower pots and ate every last worm, making sure to spill plenty of potting soil onto our porch. As for squirrel proof feeders, we don't think there are any because the squirrels and/or raccoons have destroyed several "squirrel proof" feeders. We take our feeders in at night to preserve them a bit longer.

The squirrels are invading our home. If you have been a victim of these very destructive rodents, please let us know of an experienced, responsible company to take care of this problem in a prompt, efficient and effective manner. Thank you.

Pot holes, too?

Now that the VDOT has decided to move ahead on the Longhill project, will they continue the VDOT tradition of built-in potholes on every manhole and utility cover, like they did on Ironbound from the baseball park to Five Corners?

Upper York woes

It seems that the mid to upper part of York County has been forgotten. Second Street has had major improvements, until you get to the county line. Closed, overgrown hotels, gas stations, half empty shopping centers and now vandalism and graffiti. Just annex us off to Williamsburg so we can clean up and present a good image to our tourists and residents.

Governor's vetoes

I must disagree with the callers in Saturday's and Wednesday's Gazette who are dumping on Gov. McAuliffe for his vetoes. What the governor has done is protected the civil rights of Virginians from onerous and restrictive bills that were designed to punish the civil rights of certain minorities within the commonwealth. He's certainly doing the job I hired him to do.