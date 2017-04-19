Last Word on assistance dogs, April 19

Looking for ...

I know everyone is doing their spring cleaning. I'm looking for a used, but in good condition, lawn table and chairs with umbrella that someone is throwing out or looking to replace. Please call me 804-413-1622.

I would like to donate several canes, walkers, etc. and cannot locate an organization that will take them. I have tried Olde Towne Medical and they do not accept this type of donation. Does anyone take medical equipment? I hate to throw them out. 757-561-5013.

For the person looking for a dentist since Dr. Murphy retired: Dr. Sanchez in the same practice is wonderful, a young Dr. Murphy. You will be very pleased.

Colonial Williamsburg

John D. Rockefeller Jr. intended Colonial Williamsburg to be free for local residents, a way to be a "Good Neighbor" and to some small extent compensate residents for the inconveniences of a major tourist attraction in the heart of their residential community. The "Good Neighbor" passes were always free. Then someone at Colonial Williamsburg decided to charge an administrative fee for the passes. The passes are free but you pay for Colonial Williamsburg printing them and maintaining a database. Now some folks are suggesting we straight up pay for access. Horse hockey! Free with access in perpetuity was the deal; you don't get to change the deal because Colonial Williamsburg wants to. If that is Colonial Williamsburg's idea, then fine, I suggest a city of Williamsburg place a toll on Richmond Road and all the other access roads to Colonial Williamsburg, free for residents, $100 for tourists. Two can play that game.

People, it is quite simple why Busch Gardens can build and CW cannot without city approval: Private land vs. public land.

I am so thankful that, when I was growing up in Williamsburg in the 1950s and '60s, there were so many special events in CW that we could afford. My friends' parents had jobs, such as department manager at Casey's Department Store, postal clerk, insurance salesman, etc. For the most part, the wives did not work outside the home. We could afford to go to the Easter buffet at the Williamsburg Lodge and other special dinners and events — people with those types of jobs today probably can't afford $99 or $125 per event or buffet. I thought that by retiring back here we would enjoy some of these holiday dinners and events, but they seem way overpriced.

I rode by the new landscaped oval in front of the Williamsburg Inn — my, a simple but elegant design would have been nice. Instead, every inch is filled with bushes and other elements — a large fountain, two short stone columns at the entrance and, worst of all, many, many gold-colored pathway lamps. Hopefully the finish will change, a verdigris or black finish would have been so much better.

Assistance dogs

There have been several posts recently regarding service dogs. One reader wanted to verify the quality of an organization to make sure their donation would be well-spent, and another reader had general questions about service dogs. Both can find great information through a couple of websites. The first place to look is saintfrancisdogs.org. Saint Francis Service Dogs is Virginia's largest service dog training facility and is fully accredited by Assistance Dogs International. For a deeper understanding of service dog training standards, go to assistancedogsinternational.org. I hope this helps!

More onions, please

Last year, a Lion's Club in Williamsburg sold fresh Vidalia onions that they had obtained from Georgia. Are they going to sell them again this year, and if so when and where will they be available? They were delicious!

Mail delivery

To the writer who commented about the poor mail service: I've experienced similar issues with my mail being delivered anywhere from two to four weeks late. I've also had several instances where my mail was lost entirely. I sent a check to an address less than 10 miles away and it was never received. What's going on?

Cheers!

Special kudos to officers Lair, Reed and Miller. They went above and beyond their duty in helping rescue and relocate a mother duck and 11 babies. We can't tell you how much we appreciated your help. We are fortunate to have you on our police force.

Redistricting

When the School Board adopted the tier system, teachers at tier three schools were assured that the tiers would be rotated. This has never happened. With redistricting coming up, it is time to address this issue. Teachers at these schools must take more time off due to their inability to schedule any appointments before or after school. These teachers should be compensated for this with additional sick time available or this should be alternated between schools so it is fair in the division. I am also disappointed that redistricting elementary schools is being taken off the table. The economic differences between schools are astounding and unfair.

Mischief managed

A big thank you to everyone who helped us find and get back two standard poodle dogs that had escaped through a weak place in our fence. My son, his family and five dogs were visiting from Alexandria. When we noticed two dogs were missing, we informed neighbors, searched the neighborhood and called both Animal Control and the Heritage Humane Society. One dog came home by himself, but at 5 p.m. the second dog was still missing. Someone from the Animal Control or Heritage Humane called to inform us that our dog was blocking traffic at the intersection of Route 199 and Route 5. We are grateful to everyone, including the JCC Police, who helped us recover the second dog. Thank you!

Taxing work

We have the most complicated tax system in the world. It takes a tremendous amount of time to do your taxes. People spend, in the United States, $10 billion a year for H&R Block and $2 billion for software and spend countless hours. It would be much better to have a simplified form, like Japan or New Zealand, to doing your taxes.

Air bags

Do not wait for an auto dealer to call and tell you that the corrected air bags are available. They will not call you. You must call them and discover that the bags are available. Get them installed and save your own life.

Gas prices

To the person who blamed the Syria bombing for the gas price increase: The reason for the increase is the EPA mandated switch to a summer fuel blend that costs more to produce. It had nothing to do with the bombing.