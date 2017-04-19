Last Word on assistance dogs, April 19

Looking for ...
I know everyone is doing their spring cleaning. I'm looking for a used, but in good condition, lawn table and chairs with umbrella that someone is throwing out or looking to replace. Please call me 804-413-1622.
I would like to donate several canes, walkers, etc. and cannot locate an organization that will take them. I have tried Olde Towne Medical and they do not accept this type of donation. Does anyone take medical equipment? I hate to throw them out. 757-561-5013.
For the person looking for a dentist since Dr. Murphy retired: Dr. Sanchez in the same practice is wonderful, a young Dr. Murphy. You will be very pleased.
Colonial Williamsburg
John D. Rockefeller Jr. intended Colonial Williamsburg to be free for local residents, a way to be a "Good Neighbor" and to some small extent compensate residents for the inconveniences of a major tourist attraction in the heart of their residential community. The "Good Neighbor" passes were always free. Then someone at Colonial Williamsburg decided to charge an administrative fee for the passes. The passes are free but you pay for Colonial Williamsburg printing them and maintaining a database. Now some folks are suggesting we straight up pay for access. Horse hockey! Free with access in perpetuity was the deal; you don't get to change the deal because Colonial Williamsburg wants to. If that is Colonial Williamsburg's idea, then fine, I suggest a city of Williamsburg place a toll on Richmond Road and all the other access roads to Colonial Williamsburg, free for residents, $100 for tourists. Two can play that game.
People, it is quite simple why Busch Gardens can build and CW cannot without city approval: Private land vs. public land.
I am so thankful that, when I was growing up in Williamsburg in the 1950s and '60s, there were so many special events in CW that we could afford. My friends' parents had jobs, such as department manager at Casey's Department Store, postal clerk, insurance salesman, etc. For the most part, the wives did not work outside the home. We could afford to go to the Easter buffet at the Williamsburg Lodge and other special dinners and events — people with those types of jobs today probably can't afford $99 or $125 per event or buffet. I thought that by retiring back here we would enjoy some of these holiday dinners and events, but they seem way overpriced.
I rode by the new landscaped oval in front of the Williamsburg Inn — my, a simple but elegant design would have been nice. Instead, every inch is filled with bushes and other elements — a large fountain, two short stone columns at the entrance and, worst of all, many, many gold-colored pathway lamps. Hopefully the finish will change, a verdigris or black finish would have been so much better.
Assistance dogs
There have been several posts recently regarding service dogs. One reader wanted to verify the quality of an organization to make sure their donation would be well-spent, and another reader had general questions about service dogs. Both can find great information through a couple of websites. The first place to look is saintfrancisdogs.org. Saint Francis Service Dogs is Virginia's largest service dog training facility and is fully accredited by Assistance Dogs International. For a deeper understanding of service dog training standards, go to assistancedogsinternational.org. I hope this helps!
More onions, please
Last year, a Lion's Club in Williamsburg sold fresh Vidalia onions that they had obtained from Georgia. Are they going to sell them again this year, and if so when and where will they be available? They were delicious!
Mail delivery
To the writer who commented about the poor mail service: I've experienced similar issues with my mail being delivered anywhere from two to four weeks late. I've also had several instances where my mail was lost entirely. I sent a check to an address less than 10 miles away and it was never received. What's going on?
Cheers!
Special kudos to officers Lair, Reed and Miller. They went above and beyond their duty in helping rescue and relocate a mother duck and 11 babies. We can't tell you how much we appreciated your help. We are fortunate to have you on our police force.
Redistricting
When the School Board adopted the tier system, teachers at tier three schools were assured that the tiers would be rotated. This has never happened. With redistricting coming up, it is time to address this issue. Teachers at these schools must take more time off due to their inability to schedule any appointments before or after school. These teachers should be compensated for this with additional sick time available or this should be alternated between schools so it is fair in the division. I am also disappointed that redistricting elementary schools is being taken off the table. The economic differences between schools are astounding and unfair.
Mischief managed
A big thank you to everyone who helped us find and get back two standard poodle dogs that had escaped through a weak place in our fence. My son, his family and five dogs were visiting from Alexandria. When we noticed two dogs were missing, we informed neighbors, searched the neighborhood and called both Animal Control and the Heritage Humane Society. One dog came home by himself, but at 5 p.m. the second dog was still missing. Someone from the Animal Control or Heritage Humane called to inform us that our dog was blocking traffic at the intersection of Route 199 and Route 5. We are grateful to everyone, including the JCC Police, who helped us recover the second dog. Thank you!
Taxing work
We have the most complicated tax system in the world. It takes a tremendous amount of time to do your taxes. People spend, in the United States, $10 billion a year for H&R Block and $2 billion for software and spend countless hours. It would be much better to have a simplified form, like Japan or New Zealand, to doing your taxes.
Air bags
Do not wait for an auto dealer to call and tell you that the corrected air bags are available. They will not call you. You must call them and discover that the bags are available. Get them installed and save your own life.
Gas prices
To the person who blamed the Syria bombing for the gas price increase: The reason for the increase is the EPA mandated switch to a summer fuel blend that costs more to produce. It had nothing to do with the bombing.
Recommended
Our $2,300 love seat was seriously stained and needed attention. We reached out to everybody in Virginia, but only Scott and his team of professionals at Conscientious Carpet Care rose to the challenge. We are forever grateful. You can reach them at 564-0201.
I am writing to commend the fabulous work that Mark Wilkerson does at his hair studio. He is spot on with anything you throw at him. He is very thorough and precise. I recently had the Brazilian blowout treatment done by him. Even though I have heard about this procedure, I trusted Mark to do it and I am so glad I did. His salon is located at 3356 Ironbound Road, Building 1, Suite D.
I had a William and Mary student work on my computer and he did a fine job at a very reasonable cost. If you need computer work, call Tyler at 757-817-0513. Thank you.
Highly recommend Dr. John Speegle of Lifetime Family Dental, 564-8942. He has a gentle personality and gentle hands.
Again this year, as we have on several occasions in the past, we called on Joe's Mobile Mower Service for a periodic power mower tune up and were greatly satisfied with the result. For the customer's convenience, Joe brings his truck to the mower location and performs the requested service. We had our mower blade sharpened and balanced and the air filter and oil changed, all for a very reasonable price. We highly recommended this local businessman. He may be reached at 570-5708.
My wife and I just found the best service ever. We had broken strings and worn cloth tapes on our blinds and we thought we were going to have to buy new ones. Then someone told us about Roger. He and his wife were so nice to deal with and they replaced the strings on our blinds right in our home, not to mention at a fraction of the cost of new ones. We are so happy to have found them. They can be reached at 757-345-1137.
I just had my entire house and deck power washed, repaired and painted by an outstanding crew. I couldn't be happier. It looks gorgeous. The entire crew worked hard, were very polite and easy to work with and were very knowledgeable. Godwin Painting, owned by Gentry Godwin. 757-871-9766. You won't be sorry.
Senate rules
To the person who called the Republican senators dishonest for changing the rules so that Neil Gorsuch could be approved as a Supreme Court justice: Please keep in mind that in 2013 Harry Reid was the one who changed the rules to benefit the Democratic Party. Republicans changed the rules this year to what they were 200 years ago. Learn your history.
Grammar flubs
Thank you for the recent grammar checkup. Another irritating error is "very unique" or "most unique." "Unique" means there is no other like it, so it is incorrect to add any further adjectives or adverbs such as "very" or "most."
Rules of the road
Forge Road, the most beautiful in James City County, is quickly becoming the most dangerous to drive on. With miles of white fenced pasture with grazing horses, newly planted fields and historic home sites, be careful when admiring the beautiful view because a speeding driver might pass you or someone else traveling in the opposite direction. This can be said for the total length of the road all the way to where it becomes North Riverside Drive, into Chickahominy Haven and on to the Chickahominy River. At five in the morning or five in the afternoon, it makes no difference. I hope that the JCC police department will take action before someone really gets hurt. In the meantime, if you take a Sunday drive down this beautiful road, please do so with care.
Free to you
Anyone desiring free yellow cannas, 30-big clump, get in touch with Iva and Lucky Coleman at 757-544-8747, address 349 Colony Trail in Lanexa. Thanks.
Credit card scam
If you noticed fraudulent charges on your credit card bill last summer/fall, you may have fallen victim of the same theft as I did and should file a police report. My credit card company notified me of unusual charges and issued a new card. There were more than $2,000 of mainly Uber trips, Amtrak and other purchases, which Visa said I didn't have to pay. I still had the card in my possession, so I thought it was impossible to figure out where the info could have been compromised. However, on the paperwork to follow, there was a person's name on a disputed mail order that matched a name tag of a local food service employee. She was arrested after trying the same scam months later. So I'm sure I'm not the only one it happened to. Please notify the Williamsburg Police Department whether you were out any money or not, as the case will be going to court. This type of theft needs to be stopped.
Cell service
We live on Lake Powell Road in Williamsburg and have Verizon Wireless. We have always had good cellphone service, but recently we have noticed that it has changed. When on a call, people cannot hear us. What has happened to the service in that area? We got rid of our land line, but we may have to bring it back if the cellphone service doesn't improve. It presents a real problem if you have an emergency. Have other people noticed the poor service?
President Trump
To the person who queried: "Are there Republicans in the area who are having remorse with Donald Trump?" The answer is a resounding no! We finally have a president who acts, not just talks, as Syria has discovered. As far as the Russian intelligence connection, don't believe everything you read. Consider the source and do your own checking. Admittedly, that may require a little effort, but it is very worthwhile to become informed.